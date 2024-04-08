The Big Picture The Acolyte will explore the High Republic era with new characters like Jedi Masters Vernestra Rwoh and Sol facing a dark mystery.

Viewers can expect a unique twist on the Jedi Order's history with the powerful warrior Mae becoming crucial in uncovering a conspiracy.

Premiering on Disney+ this summer, the series promises to delve into shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the galaxy.

The galaxy far, far away is about to confront a very dangerous threat, decades before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace changed the course of history. In The Acolyte, the High Republic era of the franchise will be explored in live-action for the first time, and thanks to Empire Magazine, audiences can take a new look at the upcoming series. Considering how things used to be very different from the Jedi before the events of the prequel trilogy, viewers can expect the unexpected when it comes to The Acolyte, a project that will dive deep into unexplored concerns of the galaxy and introduce new characters to this world.

When it comes to The Acolyte taking place during the High Republic era of Star Wars, audiences are very excited to see some of the elements introduced in the novels and comic books based on the time period making their way to the screen. Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) is a Jedi Master who's been through countless adventures in the pages of titles such as "The High Republic: Light of the Jedi" and "The High Republic: A Test of Courage". But it's time for the highly respected Jedi to debut on live-action television, thanks to the show created by Leslye Headland.

In the new image from The Acolyte, Vernestra isn't alone. Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) can be seen by her side, as the two characters prepare to deal with the mystery that threatens peace among the Jedi Order. Sol has plenty of responsibilities now that he's been assigned to train Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), a young padawan who stands out from her peers due to her Force abilities, but also because she's one of the few human-alien hybrids seen in the franchise.

What is 'The Acolyte' About?

Image via Empire Magazine

There will be plenty of time for viewers to get to know the new characters of The Acolyte once the series premieres on Disney+ this summer, but the premise of the project will focus on a dark mystery. The show will follow Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a former padawan who's become a powerful warrior due to unforeseen events. As the Jedi Order begins to learn more about the conspiracy taking place in the shadows of the galaxy, Mae will become essential to finding out the truth. Time will tell if she can be a trusted ally, or if the fate of the Star Wars galaxy will be doomed long before Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is even born.

You can check out the new image from The Acolyte above, before the series premieres on Disney+ on June 4.