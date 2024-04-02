The Big Picture The Acolyte introduces new characters and a more strict master-apprentice dynamic within the Jedi Order.

Forget everything you knew about the Jedi - The Acolyte explores a different era and new mysteries in the Star Wars galaxy.

Mae, a former Jedi padawan turned dangerous warrior, will play a central role in unraveling a major conspiracy in the series.

The High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy has never been explored in a live-action project before, but that will change with the release of The Acolyte. The upcoming Disney+ series is ready to debut this summer, and Entertainment Weekly has released new images that focus on one of the young characters who will be introduced in this year's mystery. Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) is eager to become an experienced Jedi, but before she knows it, she'll find herself involved in a premise that will change the fate of the galaxy. The young padawan will have to be brave in the face of danger when she debuts in The Acolyte.

Star Wars has introduced iconic master and apprentice duos, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). But while that relationship was based on mutual respect combined with a light-hearted friendship, the bond between Jecki Lon and her teacher, Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) will be a more strict one. Considering how the galaxy was a very different place when the plot of The Acolyte happened, audiences can expect to forget most of what they knew about the Jedi Order and how it operates.

Jecki Lon could turn out to be one of the most interesting characters from The Acolyte once the series premieres on Disney+ this summer, but the story will actually center around Mae (Amandla Stenberg). The first trailer for the series teased a major conspiracy taking place in the shadows of the galaxy far, far away. And if Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is anything to go by, it would be wise to remember that the Jedi constantly ignored threats that hid right in front of their noses. Mae is described is a former Jedi padawan who eventually became a dangerous warrior, and it remains to be seen what her destiny will be in The Acolyte.

A New Look at 'The Acolyte' on the Big Screen

If viewers can't wait to see the Logan star portraying Jecki Lon, they might catch a glimpse of what the padawan is up to during the upcoming Skywalker Saga Marathon set to be celebrated for Star Wars Day. Every single film in the Saga, from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace up until Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker will be screened back-to-back in select theaters on May 4. And during the screenings of the first Episode in the story, a new look at The Acolyte will be presented, before the show hits Disney+ later this year.

You can check out the new images featuring Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon in The Acolyte above, before the series premieres on Disney+ on June 4.