Next week brings The Acolyte, but what is the exciting new Star Wars show about? Set approximately 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte probes the final days of the High Republic era, a time when the Jedi were at the height of their power and influence. The series will explore the dark side's emergence and the secrets and sinister events that led to the Sith's infiltration of the Republic. As a mystery-thriller, The Acolyte promises to reveal the shadowy and often hidden aspects of the Force, providing a deeper understanding of the eternal struggle between the light and dark sides. Despite the show being set in that time period, however, it will still be influenced by George Lucas' original trilogy, in unexpected ways.

In an exclusive interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, stars Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, and Charlie Barnett shared insights into their experiences working under the direction of Leslye Headland. As a devoted Star Wars superfan, Headland brought her extensive knowledge of the galaxy far, far away to the set as the series creator, which proved invaluable in shaping the characters and scenes. One fascinating detail Keen revealed was how her character was inspired by the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina.

The Mos Eisley Cantina, first introduced in Star Wars: A New Hope, is a legendary location in the Star Wars universe. Known for its eclectic mix of alien species and its vibrant, chaotic atmosphere, the Cantina scene has become a cornerstone of Star Wars lore. It's a place where the galaxy's outcasts and rogues converge, providing a glimpse into the diverse and richly textured world that George Lucas created. The scene is memorable not just for its setting, but for its introduction of the seedy underbelly of the galaxy and some of its most iconic characters, including Han Solo and Chewbacca. During the interview, Keen shared how Headland's deep connection to Star Wars influenced her character in The Acolyte.

"For me, a really sweet detail is that she said to me that her favorite species of alien was Theelin, and she wanted to give that to me because when she was a kid she saw the performer in the Cantina. That was just a real honor that I got to bring her vision to life."

Leslye Headland is the Perfect Person for 'Star Wars'

Jacinto and Barnett also spoke about how Headland's comprehensive understanding of Star Wars lore helped shape their experiences on set. Barnett described how he tested Headland's knowledge by suggesting obscure planets for his character's backstory.

"I started going off into, like, the planets that I felt like I could have been from initially, and I picked some really obscure, weird ones just to be like, 'What is Leslye gonna say about this?'... She’s just like, 'Oh no, that one doesn't work because of this, this, this, this…' And I was like, 'Oh.' And she's like, 'And that one is too far out. It's a different galaxy.' I'm like, 'She really knows all this?'"

Jacinto highlighted Headland's ability to weave in references to the original trilogy and prequels seamlessly.

"Leslye really does love to pay an ode to the original trilogy or the prequels. There are certain lines that are in there or certain scenes and how they're filmed cinematically that they are really mimicking or they are parallels to previous scenes that we've seen in other movies. She knows her stuff."

The Mos Eisley Cantina's influence on The Acolyte is a testament to the enduring impact of Star Wars' original elements. By drawing from the vast history of the franchise, Headland and her team are creating a series that honours the past while pushing the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling. Keen's character, inspired by a childhood memory of the Cantina, is a perfect symbol that blends the old with the new, promising fans a fresh yet familiar journey in the galaxy far, far away.

The Acolyte will drop on Disney+ on June 4 with a two-episode premiere. Check out the full interview with Keen, Barnett and Jacinto below:

The Acolyte

