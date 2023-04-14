While plot details for the upcoming Star Wars television series, The Acolyte, are still being kept in a Bacta tank, the themes behind the show have recently been discussed at Star Wars Celebration Europe. In an interview with Collider's Editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, Leslye Headland spoke about how the series set during the High Republic era compares to Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. While the two stories take place in different centuries, they might have more in common than expected, sharing a mutual questioning of the way the Jedi operate. Here's what Headland had to say when it comes to the treatment of the Jedi in The Acolyte:

"I think it’s difficult to do a show that is critical in any way of the Jedi. And I think that you saw that with [Rian Johnson’s] film. Do you know what I mean? Like, I think that, especially in that moment, people were very nervous about saying this particular institution may not be the light and perfect, stunning group of heroes that are totally nobly intentioned. And one thing that I think Dave would say is that they are fallible. That's really the story that George told with the prequels, right? The fall of this particular group."

During Johnson's 2017 blockbuster, the ways of the Jedi were questioned, while Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) argued that they caused their own downfall when they were blinded by their pride. The idea was also explored throughout the prequel trilogy of films, where the corruption within the Jedi Order didn't help when Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) was tempted by the Dark Side of the Force. If the Jedi had been the keepers of the peace they claimed to be, they would've treated the troubled young man differently, and they would've noticed the powerful Sith Lord that had them pretty much working for him.

While the thought process behind Luke's disappointment with the Jedi that came before him served as a deep exploration of the character, it caused plenty of online backlash after the release of the movie. Since that was only one of the many divisive topics within Johnson's middle chapter of the sequel trilogy, the Jedi were presented in their shiny light again in the 2019 sequel, The Rise of Skywalker. Between the two different perspectives on the heroes of the galaxy, questioning their methods always provides the audience with a more complex narrative, as seen in George Lucas' Revenge of the Sith.

Headland on the Emotional Throughline of The Acolyte

But Kathleen Kennedy isn't afraid of any potential outrage concerning the plot of The Acolyte. During the interview, Headland also talked about the process of informing the executive about what the themes behind the series would be, explaining to her why a story where the Jedi are not presented in a flattering light was necessary for Amanda Stenberg's character's journey. Here's what the showrunner had to say when speaking about the studio president's reaction to her pitch and any potential internet backlash:

"But I think when you think you're going to tell the story about bad guys, and the Jedi’s might be the antagonist to those Jedi’s, I think that makes people nervous. But it didn't make Kathy nervous. And I will say that in that room, when I pitched her, it was probably one of the most exciting things because it felt like a conversation, and less like I was up for a job. It felt much more like, 'Okay, but what are you going to do about this? And what are you going to do about that?' And so I was able to fold in what I know about Star Wars, and what I love about Star Wars, into what she's always pushing for, which is, 'What's the emotional throughline?'"

