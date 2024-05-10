The Big Picture A new Polan-717 Jedi Transport ship will feature in The Acolyte series.

The ship separates into two segments, similar to hyperspace transport rings.

Set during High Republic Era, The Acolyte explores Jedi and dark-side crimes.

From the Millennium Falcon and X-Wings to the Jedi interceptors and LAAT gunships of the Prequel Trilogy, the various ships of the galaxy far, far away have always had great significance in the Star Wars franchise's imagery. You can't make the jump to hyperspace if you don't have a cool ship to do it in. Now, we have a bit more information about one of the ships we will see being piloted in the upcoming series The Acolyte.

The ship, which was identified by the official Star Wars website as a Polan-717 Jedi Transport, appears in the recently released trailer for The Acolyte. In the trailer, the ship appears to separate into two segments, the front of the ship moving forward toward a planet while the rear stays in orbit. This may be similar to the hyperspace transport rings that are seen being used by Jedi starfighters in the Star Wars prequel films.

The Jedi Ships of the High Republic Era

Close

The official Star Wars Databank on the franchise's website describes the new ship as:

"Manufactured by Lantillian Shipwrights, the Polan-717 Jedi transport is a versatile shuttle employed by the Jedi Order in the age of the High Republic, fit for both everyday and long-distance missions."

This description sounds like we will be seeing the Jedi traveling to many different far-off planets in The Acolyte. The series will be set during the High Republic Era, a time period of Star Wars that has not yet been explored on-screen. It is described as a mystery-thriller that involves a Jedi Master and his former Padawan investigating a series of dark-side-centric crimes.

Fans of The High Republic novels are excited to see many elements of these stories being shown on-screen, like fan-favorite character Vernestra Rwoh. Alongside the new Polan-717 Jedi Transport, we will also see the Jedi Vector ships that are featured prominently in the books. The Jedi craft were featured on the recently released official poster for The Acolyte, so we can expect to see them in action just as they've been described on the page.

We can see the Jedi wielding their lightsabers and piloting various ships when The Acolyte's two-episode premiere hits Disney+ on June 4.