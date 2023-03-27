The Acolyte, which is Leslye Headland's venture into a galaxy far, far away, is shaping up to be one of the franchise's most impressive and ambitious series to date. Set during the final days of the High Republic era, the series is described as a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets. While the story seems to center on a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, the series boasts a robust ensemble cast, made up of some of the best and brightest stars of this generation, including Jodie Turner-Smith.

During a recent interview for Murder Mystery 2, Collider's own Steve Weintraub took the opportunity to ask Turner-Smith about joining the Star Wars universe, and in return, she discussed how the tone is quite different from previous projects she has worked in. She went on to reveal which actor she did not get to share scenes with, which iconic Star Wars weapon she didn't get the chance to wield, and even shared which director she got to work with. As she explained:

"Obviously, the subject matter is different. It's different when everything that you're doing is light-hearted, and that's not what I was doing for Star Wars. But I was working with my favorite director that I've worked with so far, Kogonada, and under the leadership of Leslye Headland. It is incredible to see. I can't wait to see how this show turns out."

The Acolyte stars Amandla Sternberg, who Turner-Smith revealed she didn't get to act opposite, saying, "Amandla [Stenberg] is such an incredible performer. I, unfortunately, didn't have any scenes with her, but I got to see a little bit of what they've been doing, and I think it's gonna be epic, and it's nothing that anyone has seen before inside of that universe."

When Turner-Smith was asked if she got to use a lightsaber—which is arguably one of the most iconic weapons from Star Wars—she gave a pretty interesting answer. While she claims her character doesn't use a lightsaber, it sounds like her character might be using something equally as cool as a lightsaber. But what could it be? In her own words, she said: "I didn't get to use a lightsaber… but I did… not get to use a lightsaber." She went on to confirm why she didn't use a lightsaber, revealing, "Because I am not a Jedi!" Well, at least we can rule her out as one of the High Republic-era Jedi!

Who Else Is in the Cast of The Acolyte?

Sternberg was first attached to lead the production back in December 2021, but Lucasfilm didn't confirm their casting until Sternberg was at SDCC last year to promote the A24 horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies. A few months later, a slew of casting announcements arrived, with Smith-Turner in talks to board the project, alongside Squid Game's Emmy-winner Lee Jung-Jae joining in a lead role, Manny Jacinto, Russian Doll alum Charlie Barnett. As production got underway for the series last November, it was also revealed that Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Dafne Keen would be joining the project.

The Acolyte doesn't have a release date yet, but we may learn that answer at Star Wars Celebration next month. Check out the interview with Turner-Smith in the player above.