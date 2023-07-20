The Acolyte will make sure to introduce concepts and elements that haven't been seen in live-action Star Wars projects before, introducing characters that were roaming around the galaxy a century before the events of The Phantom Menace took place. And a familiar face will be making a comeback, with Joonas Suotamo portraying a new character after playing Chewbacca over the past few years. During an interview with The Dagobah Dispatch (via Entertainment Weekly), the actor spoke about his excitement when it came to stepping into the shoes of a character who is Force-sensitive:

Kelnacca is a Wookiee Jedi. He brings his own his own energy and he is taught in the ways of the Force, which has been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid. To get to play a character that can wield the Force is beyond any of my dreams.

It's important for Suotamo that audiences understand that the fact that both of the character he has played are Wookies doesn't make them the same person. Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) was a friendly smuggler, while Kelnacca is a member of the Jedi Order: "I'm really happy for everyone to get to know (Kelnacca) because I purposely tried to differentiate him from Chewbacca. Being a Jedi, there's more to that. And that was the challenge. It entailed all the training and getting ready with my castmates. We had such a fun time preparing for these roles, and there was a lot of time to think how to approach each situation and moment."

Suotamo played Chewbacca for the first time in The Force Awakens, where he was a body double to Peter Mayhew due to the performer's health-related problems. He completely took over the role in The Last Jedi, where the character was always to present to help Rey (Daisy Ridley) with whatever she needed in her journey. By picking her up from dangerous situations, taking down TIE Fighters and bringing the Millennium Falcon to where it was needed the most, Chewbacca reminded viewers how trustworthy he's been ever since he was introduced in 1977.

The Mystery Behind The Acolyte Will Be Revealed

The upcoming series will be centered around a mystery with the potential to shock the galaxy to its very core, and brave people have to bring the truth to light before the forces of evil prevail. Amandla Stenberg will play a former Jedi Padawan who stepped away from her teachings due to ideological differences, but when her former teacher approaches her with concerns regarding the galaxy's safety, she must step up before the natural order of things is changed forever.

