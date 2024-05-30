The Big Picture Kennedy and Headland address fan concerns over Star Wars direction and fan backlash against diverse cast in The Acolyte.

Headland empathizes with frustrated Star Wars fans while emphasizing zero tolerance for bigotry, racism, or hate speech.

The Acolyte aims to deliver fresh perspectives within the Star Wars universe and meet high fan expectations despite challenges.

Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy has acknowledged the growing concerns among some Star Wars fans who are unhappy with the franchise's current direction. In a recent interview with the New York Times, promoting the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, Kennedy candidly discussed the challenges female filmmakers face when dealing with fan backlash. Leslye Headland, the showrunner for The Acolyte, has already faced criticism from a vocal segment of the fanbase, some of whom have supposedly dubbed the series "The Wokelyte" due to its diverse cast, despite the series not yet having premiered.

“Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying. I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal. My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That’s an easy decision for me.”

Leslye Headland Admits 'Star Wars' Can Frustrate Her Too

Image via IFC Films

Headland herself has not been silent about the backlash she has faced. Drawing from her own experiences as a fan, she empathises with the frustrations that some Star Wars enthusiasts feel about the franchise's storytelling.

“As a fan myself, I know how frustrating some Star Wars storytelling in the past has been,” Headland explained. “I’ve felt it myself. I stand by my empathy for Star Wars fans. But I want to be clear. Anyone who engages in bigotry, racism, or hate speech … I don’t consider a fan.”

Headland also spoke about the complexities of working within a universe that has over fifty years of lore, noting the difficulty of meeting diverse fan expectations.

“You’re thinking, ‘This is what people want from Star Wars. This is what people don’t want.' It can mess with your head. During the creative process, I had to give myself the forgiveness, as an artist, to fall off the razor — as long as I got back up. That was my promise to myself.”

As The Acolyte gears up for its premiere, both Kennedy and Headland remain steadfast in their commitment to inclusive storytelling, despite the noise from detractors. The series aims to explore new stories within the Star Wars universe, and delivering fresh perspectives and a more representative cast. Whether or not The Acolyte will meet the high expectations of the Star Wars fanbase remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Kennedy and Headland are ready to take on the challenge.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ next month. Stay tuned for more updates.