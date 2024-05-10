The Big Picture Lee Jung-jae stars as Jedi Master Sol in The Acolyte.

Creator Leslye Headland praised his versatility, citing Squid Game as the reason he was cast.

The series featured extensive training for fight sequences, with high expectations for lightsaber scenes.

The release of new Star Wars series The Acolyte is nearing, and a new promotional video released on the Disney Plus Korea YouTube channel gives us a closer look at one of the series' Jedi Masters. The character Sol is portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, who audience members will recognize from the global phenomenon Squid Game. The Acolyte's creator Leslye Headland knew the actor was the perfect choice for the Jedi Master.

The actor's work in Squid Game is what brought him to Headland's attention, leading to him being cast as Sol. Headland says:

“I was writing the character of Sol when ’Squid Game’ came out. I said, ‘That’s Sol.’ He just ran the gamut of every single emotion...JJ knows how to switch from being formidable and then switch to being heartbreaking. I don’t know many actors that can do that.”

Lee Jung-jae was also praised by his co-star Amandla Stenberg who said, "Lee Jung-jae just shines so beautifully in this role, and he looks fantastic when he’s fighting. It’s really like dancing.”

A True Jedi Master

The two actors went through extensive training for their fight sequences, which you can take a look at in the promo video. Lee, who has "quite a lot of experience in sword fighting action sequences," says that he quickly realized that "working with a lightsaber is a unique challenge. It was a necessity for the character who, as a Jedi Master, is extremely committed to protecting others, and Lee describes him as "a highly skilled fighter."

There is great anticipation for the lightsaber sequences in The Acolyte as series creators were aiming to top The Phantom Menace. The film features the iconic Duel of the Fates battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and the Sith apprentice Darth Maul. The lightsaber duel is considered by many Star Wars fans to be the quintessential representation of the Jedi's fighting abilities, making it an extremely high bar to strive for. It seems the actors have definitely put in the hard work to deliver impressive Jedi battles for fans.

We will all be able to see the skills of Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, and the rest of the series' Jedi cast when The Acolyte has its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 4.