The iconic nature of the scene poses a unique challenge for The Acolyte.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ in 2024.

Star Wars’ new series, The Acolyte, aims to impress on all levels — even the most ambitious. Dafne Keen teased to Entertainment Weekly that the lightsaber fights in the new series were meant to challenge the likes of Darth Maul (Ray Park). The Sith apprentice made his live-action debut in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and immediately became an icon. In a three-way battle with Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) against the backdrop of John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates,” Maul battles with a double-sided lightsaber for the soul of Naboo.

“We want to top the Darth Maul fight – the most iconic fight, I think, in the Star Wars cinematic universe,” Keen said. “It's such an amazing fight, and we were all so excited about the saber fights. There's such a skill and a craft to it that it feels so OG Star Wars and feels so impressive when you see it as a viewer.”

The Logan actor is no stranger to the physical components of acting and reveled in the challenge. As a lifelong Star Wars fan, being able to pick up a lightsaber as a new character, Jecki Lon, was a dream come true. But two decades and some change gave Maul time to marinate and become the figure that he is. The Acolyte will have to do some heavy lifting to beat the fan-favorite moment.

‘The Acolyte’ Has An Uphill Battle

Many elements came together for The Duel of the Fates to be as impactful as it is. Fans had never seen a double-sided lightsaber before and watching a mysterious figure battle their favorite characters was already an impressive sight. Maul has also become bigger than his one fight scene in The Phantom Menace.

The Zabrak effectively only has two lines of dialogue in the film, but spawned immense love from the fandom. He has gone on to be voiced by Sam Witwer in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars animated series, constantly plagued with vengeful thoughts towards Obi-Wan for chopping off his legs. In recent years, Maul has almost become a sympathetic figure. Filoni finalized his character arc in the best way possible in Star Wars: Rebels. After years of conflict, Maul finally gets the rematch he so desires from Obi-Wan. With his final breaths, Maul acknowledges that he and Obi-Wan have been victims of the same system. The Jedi Order and the Sith were both corrupted, creating mindless servants in their own way.

Maul has become a character that perhaps George Lucas never intended, but that doesn’t take away his significance. And for The Acolyte, that means creating a fight sequence that would have to fire on all cylinders. From music, to choreography, to thematic resonance, The Acolyte will have to deliver if it has any chance of measuring up to Star Wars' obsession. Aspiring to live up to one of the best Star Wars fights will undoubtedly make this lightsaber duel worth watching. Viewers will be able to see the fruits of The Acolyte’s labor when it premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

