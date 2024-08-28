The Acolyte's cancelation after a single season was a major shock — both to fans and to its cast. Petitions have been drafted to potentially save the series, while other viewers have speculated on what its cancelation means for the Star Wars franchise as a whole. But there's one thing that will be sorely missed: Manny Jacinto's performance as the Dark Side user Qimir. Jacinto was equal parts charming, menacing, and compelling; this not only proved that he was one of the best actors in The Acolyte's ensemble but that he could also headline his own series or movie, no matter the genre. Want proof? Certain sequences from The Acolyte show Jacinto's range.

‘The Acolyte’s Lightsaber Fights Prove Manny Jacinto Is an Action Star

One of the best parts of The Acolyte is its lightsaber combat, which keeps the emotional edge of some of Star Wars' best lightsaber battles while also incorporating the choreography that made the prequel trilogy's fights worth watching. In the case of Qimir, Jacinto duels with a primal, frightening ferocity that's only heightened by the tooth-lined mask he wears. That ferocity is the work of hard training; The Acolyte's stunt coordinator Mark Ginther revealed on the official Star Wars site that Jacinto threw himself into training, to the point where his stunt double, Lu Junchang, had to work to match his performance: “He had a physical transformation from when he first showed up to when you start to see his arms.”

But Jacinto didn't just throw himself into the physical demands of playing a skilled Sith warrior; he also utilized his own heritage when crafting Qimir's fighting style. Qimir's lightsaber can split in two, providing a shorter blade; Jacinto and The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland came up with this concept based on Filipino martial arts, which the actor elaborated on in a GQ interview:

"I’m so proud of how those turned out, because it was very much a collaborative effort. Leslye and I had the same idea of having a sneaky weapon to come out, because this guy plays dirty. And then it just so happens that having two blades is very much an ode to Filipino martial arts. It was a lot of work [to master], but I think it definitely paid off as a shout-out to my culture."

Jacinto's dedication to the fight scenes in The Acolyte proves that he could be a great lead in an action role, especially as films like John Wick, Bullet Train and Monkey Man become staples in the action canon. Those films are usually well known for their brutal hand-to-hand fight sequences, and if Jacinto shows the same dedication that he did on The Acolyte, he could be the next big action star.

Manny Jacinto's Performance in 'The Acolyte' Relies on Body Language

The other half of what makes Jacinto's performance work as Qimir is his body language. When he's first introduced in The Acolyte's second episode, "Revenge / Justice," he comes off as very nervous, twitching, and self-deprecating. You wouldn't expect someone like this to be a Sith Lord, which makes the reveal that he is a Sith hit all the harder. Whenever Jacinto dons the tooth-lined helmet and cloak, it's like he becomes an entirely different person; he moves with immense grace — and strikes with the ferocity of a slasher in a horror movie. This was intentional on Jacinto's part, as he said he wanted Qimir's reveal as a Sith to "disturb" viewers. (Mission accomplished, sir!)

Jacinto's physical transformation continues a trend that's been with Star Wars since the beginning, as actors often bring a physical aspect to their performances — especially if they're clad in armor or makeup. Pedro Pascal, along with his stunt doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, have developed the gunslinger-esque walk that defines Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. Peter Mayhew (and later Joonas Suotamo) is responsible for making Chewbacca one of the most iconic figures in Star Wars history. Jacinto ultimately carries on a long tradition of mastering body language for a role, which proves that he can handle the demands of any role, or any genre.

Manny Jacinto and Amandla Stenberg's Chemistry in 'The Acolyte' Is Undeniable

The one element of The Acolyte that many weren't expecting, but still appreciated, is the immense chemistry between Jacinto and Amandla Stenberg, who plays twins Osha and Mae Aniseya. Jacinto has different reactions based on who Stenberg is playing; whenever it's Mae, he more or less reverts to his self-deprecating mode — keeping her, and the audience, in the dark about his true nature. But with Osha, there is a connection bordering on the romantic. When she sees him disrobing, she freezes up at the sight of his muscles. When he tells her about the Sith's nature of embracing emotion, it's with the passion of a lover, rather than a teacher.

Even the final shot of The Acolyte has some romantic undertones, as Qimir and Osha stand side by side. It's something that Star Wars could definitely use more of, and it proves that Jacinto could be a great romantic lead. He's shown that he has the passion, but can also be tender — which makes the fact that the series cut a kiss between Qimir and Osha all the more puzzling. But even though the future of The Acolyte is up in the air, Jacinto's future as a leading man shouldn't be in question.

