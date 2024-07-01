The Big Picture Episode 5 of The Acolyte features a Game of Thrones-like slaughtering, revealing Manny Jacinto's Qimir as The Stranger, a Sith mastermind.

Episode 5 of The Acolyte felt more akin to an episode of Game of Thrones as we witnessed a slaughtering of around half hour main stars, following the reveal of Manny Jacinto's Qimir as The Stranger, a character who, having initially appeared as a sketchy smuggling type, turned out to be the mastermind behind the plot to assassinate a number of Jedi. Qimir claimed to be a Sith. Now, the series is actually mainly about Mae and Osha (both played by Amandla Stenberg) and their character journeys will take priority over The Stranger's origins, but as show creator Leslye Headland has said, we will learn more about him, particularly in episodes 6 and 8.

However, the entire cast has been promoting the series for well over a year, and the promotional trail truly began in London last year, at Star Wars Celebration Europe, where the first footage of The Acolyte was shown to fans. Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with the cast, including Jacinto, and none of them were up for saying much, although some decided to spin their own stories as to what they were up to!

What Did Manny Jacinto Claim He Was Doing on 'The Acolyte' Originally?

Let's do some fact checking on what Manny told us at Celebration last year, shall we?

“He’s a citizen, he’s a guy who gets pulled into this larger mission within the high Republic and the Jedi. Yeah. So whether he likes it or not, he's kind of in this.”

Well, he certainly is a citizen. We deem this true. Pulled into a larger mission? Lies. He arranged the whole thing! Whether he likes it or not? Oh, it's pretty clear he likes it. What else did he say about his time on the show?

“Well, I don't really get to my extent of playing with the lightsabers, stealing Daphne's or Charlie's lightsaber and taking selfies in the washroom. So I don't really get to do that much. But it's cool watching them work and do their thing. I'm always in awe, especially these guys. Getting to yeah, getting to do that stuff. A little jealous. I'll talk to Leslye again, maybe do some next season.”

These are the sort of egregious lies we would be shocked and appalled by, were we not so charmed by Jacinto's charisma and, as has been noted by certain individuals across the internet, those remarkable arms.

Episode 6 of The Acolyte airs on July 2nd, before the penultimate episode on July 9th and the season finale on July 16h. Stay tuned to Collider for more.