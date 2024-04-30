The Big Picture Manny Jacinto revealed Qimir's humble beginnings in Disney+'s The Acolyte, showing a non-Force-sensitive character in a new light.

Unlike typical Star Wars heroes, Qimir is an everyday guy reluctantly pulled into a larger storyline, adding depth to the series.

The Acolyte promises a more ambiguous take on the Star Wars universe, challenging viewers to think beyond the traditional light vs dark dichotomy.

In typical Star Wars fashion, Disney+’s The Acolyte has been keeping a tight lid on the secrets of the Force. But Manny Jacinto offered Total Film a few tidbits about his character in the new series. The Good Place actor expanded on what little information there was about Qimir, a simple smuggler. Jacinto told the outlet that Qimir is a person of humble means and isn’t necessarily itching to get into the fight.

"Qimir is an everyday guy minding his own business doing his own thing and gets pulled into this whole storyline, whether he likes it or not," the actor noted (via /Film). This development is par for the course for Star Wars characters. Some of the most beloved figures are the epitome of the reluctant hero. Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) arc is all the more satisfying when he returns to help win the day after seemingly abandoning the rebel cause. Jacinto promises that there is more in store for Qimir than what fans may be used to, however.

"Even though 'Star Wars' has been pretty black and white in the past in terms of good guys and bad guys, I think with our show we'll get audiences really thinking about whether they resonate with the light side or the dark side.” Jacinto admits that while Qimir is trying to get along in the universe, he still has certain character flaws in the series. This reality lends to The Acolyte’s approach to not being a story about good vs. evil.

‘The Acolyte’ Will Be More Ambiguous Than Previous ‘Star Wars’ Entries

Close

While there has been an influx of seemingly similar Star Wars projects as of late, there are a few diamonds in the rough. Showrunner Leslye Headland compared her series to the likes of The Mandalorian and Andor, Disney+’s most beloved Star Wars properties. Andor, in particular, shies away from the typical route of the hero’s journey. Instead, it builds off the darkness in Rogue One and the commitment and sacrifice it takes to make a rebellion successful.

Headland has commented in the past that her series will show the shades of grey in its characters and even shine a light on how the Jedi Order was so easily corrupted during the time of The Phantom Menace. Introducing ambiguous characters such as Jacinto’s Qimir is one way to efficiently get this across. Qimir is also one of the rare characters who will not use a lightsaber. Lightsabers and Skywalkers are used a little too freely in the Star Wars galaxy, and it is refreshing to see a non-Force-sensitive character in the forefront. Fans can catch Jacinto’s new character when The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4.

WATCH ON DISNEY+