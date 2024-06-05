Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of The Acolyte.

The Big Picture The Acolyte explores the conflict between Jedi and Sith at the end of the High Republic era.

Osha Aniseya is a "meknek," a freelance mechanic who services starships.

Small details like the mekneks enrich the Star Wars universe and show technological advancements over time.

The Star Wars galaxy just got a little bigger with the premiere of The Acolyte. The new series promises a deep dive into the conflict between Jedi and Sith at the end of the High Republic era, but one of the coolest things about how creator Leslye Headland conceived it is that it doesn't forget the larger universe around it. This usually shows itself in smaller details that may go over the average viewer's head but are cool to keep track of. In Episode 1, Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) has a full-time job, just like most of us. She is a starship technician, or, as she calls it, a "meknek." This is a whole new word in Star Wars lexicon, so let's make sure it's properly explained.

What Exactly Does a Meknek Do?

When Osha first mentions her job title, a common reaction may be to ask: "You're a what now?" The word "meknek" does sound like the average science fiction that is there just to make things more complicated for the viewer, but, in fact, it's quite the opposite. The definition of a meknek is a freelance mechanic who is a living being, not a droid, and provides service for starships traveling across the galaxy. That's what Osha does for a living, and it's implied that it's a whole job category in the Star Wars galaxy by the end of the High Republic. Also, "meknek" probably comes from "mechanic," just with a different pronunciation.

We see Osha performing her duties aboard a Trade Federation ship traveling to the Corporate Sector (or "CorpSec," as she calls it) in Episode 1. She gets her faithful handheld repair droid, Pip, and wears a space suit to go out into space and perform repairs on the outer mechanisms of the ship. Her tasks may seem menial at first, but, while she performs them, a small fire breaks out in a nearby mechanism, showing that unskilled hands would probably have caused a much bigger accident, seeing as she even had time to have a Force vision before fixing everything. Another detail is that the Neimoidian officer that's leading the Trade Federation delegation on board is more worried about activating the shields of the ship than the fact that there are two living mekneks still working on the outer hull, showing that mekneks are often not granted the respect they deserve.

Interestingly, Osha also talks to Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) about how mekneks have their job category under threat of extinction. She says that R2 units (also referred to as "astromechs") are gradually being introduced to perform general repairs both inside and outside ships, but that mekneks are better because they are more flexible. Indeed, Osha could solve the Federation ship's problem much quicker than an R2 unit probably would. Turns out that even in Star Wars, skilled workers are under threat of losing their jobs to machines and artificial intelligence.

A Meknek's Job Is Similar to an Astromech Droid in Star Wars

A whole job category being under threat of replacement by machines is sad, but for the Star Wars universe specifically, it ended up being a good thing. Otherwise, the Skywalker Saga would have ended around halfway into The Phantom Menace. In every movie of the franchise and in most series, astromechs are the ones seen rolling around starships to perform repairs and even hack into enemy systems to obtain blueprints and other classified data.

It's in The Phantom Menace, though, that the true value of having an astromech droid is revealed. The Trade Federation (yes, the same one that's in The Acolyte) has blockaded the planet Naboo in protest of the taxing of trade routes, so Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) decides to briefly leave the planet to seek help with the Galactic Senate. To do so, she gets her whole entourage and the two Jedi the Council sent to help her — Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) — inside her 327 Nubian royal starship to get past the Federation blockade. However, as they are pushing through, the ship is shot and demands immediate repair to the top hull. A team of astromechs is sent to deal with it, and every single one of the droids is shot down, save for the coolest Star Wars droid himself, R2-D2 (Kenny Baker).

This scene is crucial because, had R2 been shot down like his peers, the royal starship would not have been able to push through the Federation blockade. Most importantly, though, this is the moment R2-D2 claims his place as one of Star Wars' main characters according to the chronology, so, without this moment, there would simply be no R2 in our lives, and that just can't be. Had a team of mekneks been sent to perform those repairs, they would probably have all been killed, and we would never have met R2. Worse: C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) would never have met R2, and that's too sad to even imagine.

Details Like Mekneks Make the Star Wars Galaxy Richer

The existence of mekneks in Star Wars is something that may seem small at first, but things like this have an important role in the franchise. Smaller details like these make sure a huge universe is permanently and organically growing. They show that the galaxy wasn't always super high-tech, but that things happen there the same way they happen anywhere. Technology is always growing and being improved, and showing this in Star Wars makes this galaxy far, far away feel much closer to our own.

This particular technological advancement goes even further in the movies, for example. R2 units take over from mekneks at the end of the High Republic, but they will also lose their jobs eventually. We see them in the Prequel Trilogy and the Original Trilogy, but, by the time of the Sequel Trilogy, a new and improved astromech model has already been introduced: the BB units. Yes, droids like BB-8 are supposed to take R2-D2's job, just like R2 took the mekneks' job. A BB unit can do everything an R2 unit can, only quicker and more flexibly.

Mekneks aren't the only new introduction to Star Wars lore in The Acolyte that will eventually grow obsolete. In Episode 2, Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and Jecki Lon devise a plan to corner and capture Osha's lost twin sister, Dark Side assassin Mae (also Stenberg), and Osha is given a bulky weapon to protect herself. She fires it only at the end of the episode, revealing it's actually a stunning weapon. In a few decades, stunning will be an ordinary feature incorporated into every blaster in the galaxy, but, by the time of The Acolyte, it's still new technology. In just two episodes, the new series has already managed to expand the galaxy a lot. Imagine how much is still to come.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are available on Disney+. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays.

