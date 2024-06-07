The Big Picture The Acolyte is the most-watched Disney+ show launch for 2024, with 4.8 million viewers in 24 hours.

The series explores a peaceful Jedi era with a dark secret and has been well-received by critics.

Disney+ has more exciting projects in store for 2024, including another Star Wars series and a WandaVision spin-off.

The Force is strong with The Acolyte, which has now become the most watched launch of a Disney+ show for 2024. Disney has officially announced that the two-episode series premiere of The Acolyte attracted 4.8 million views within 24 hours, thus beating out other 2024 premieres like X-Men '97 by a good margin. The viewership news is certainly promising news for Disney and Lucasfilm, especially since the reported budget for the Star Wars prequel series is reportedly the most expensive Star Wars series ever made at $22.5 million per episode.

As Star Wars continues to explore new ways of adding a fresh coat of paint to the established sci-fi formula, The Acolyte is really hitting the streaming platform at a perfect time. For the first time ever in live-action, The Acolyte explores an era of Star Wars that takes place long before the prequel trilogy, instead focusing on the era of peace and prosperity that the Jedi enjoyed after allegedly eradicating the Sith. However, the seemingly peaceful society is harboring a sinister secret, as a dark side acolyte named Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and her mysterious master are targeting prominent Jedi throughout the galaxy. The perplexing murder mystery has been overall well-received by critics, despite the series also becoming an unfortunate target of review bombing.

What Else Can We Expect from Disney+ in 2024?

The Acolyte's successful premiere leads a somewhat quiet month for the Disney+ platform, but that doesn't mean the streamer doesn't have some other projects in store that could possibly outdo the Star Wars show's current viewership record. As for more Star Wars content alone, another live-action series will hopefully be releasing in 2024, that being Jon Watt's Skeleton Crew. Set during the New Republic era of Star Wars, set in between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, Skeleton Crew focuses on a small group of children who become stranded in space and must fight to survive. No specific release date has been given for Skeleton Crew, but the show is still expected to release some time in 2024 (though a delay to 2025 is always possible).

Switching gears to Marvel, the long-awaited WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along will be enchanting its way onto Disney+. The new series follows Kathryn Hahn's troublesome witch as she reunites with her old coven, though whether she'll stay a sadistic foe or become a more approachable magic-user remains to be seen. Agatha All Along is currently slated to premiere later this September.

New episodes of The Acolyte premiere at 6:00 P.M. PT every Tuesday.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Franchise Star Wars

