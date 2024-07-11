Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 7.

The Big Picture While flashbacks are important in The Acolyte, weaving them into the main storyline would have improved Episode 7's pacing and relevance.

Ignoring the present storyline in Episode 7 disrupted the tension built up, thought it also hints at a multi-season arc.

The Acolyte's creator Leslye Headland hints at wrapping up the story in Season 1 for a satisfying conclusion, but the show might need a Season 2 if it is going to have a satisfying conclusion.

The Acolyte has tread a lot of new ground in the Star Wars universe by exploring the past, but in doing so it also relapses on its own storylines, perhaps more than necessary. Focusing on force-sensitive twins Mae (Leah Brady) and Osha (Lauren Brady), the third episode of The Acolyte, “Destiny,” takes us back 16 years to explain the rift in ideologies between the two sisters. After it becomes clear, all may not be what it seems with the initial flashback, Episode 7, “Choice,” returns to recount the same story from the Jedi’s perspective. While a lot of information is gleaned from the episode, it also proves to be a bump in the road for the present-day storyline once you realize this flashback re-hash is the penultimate episode of the season.

‘The Acolyte’ Has a Lot to Wrap Up for One Episode

After our initial detour in Episode 3, The Acolyte continued to weave its main story as Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Osha (Amandla Stenberg), and the rest of the Jedi venture into Khofar to track down Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) before Mae (Amandla Stenberg) gets to him. By the end of “Night,” things begin to heat up as we get our first confrontation with The Stranger, followed by a chilling cliffhanger as he sends an entire legion of Jedi flying into the forest with a flick of his wrist. The following episode, “Day," features some of the best lightsaber choreography in Star Wars history and the reveal that Qimir (Manny Jacinto) is behind the mask. The brutal deaths of every last padawan Sol brings to Khofar set up a devastating end to the episode and raise the stakes to eleven. With Episode 6, “Teach/Corrupt” the tension builds as Osha finds herself captive with her sister’s master, but it seems like she’s… open to hearing him out? She even dons his toothy Cortosis helmet, leaving us on a major cliffhanger once the screen cuts to black.

Flash forward to this week, only to find that Episode 7 provides no follow-up or relief to the previous tease. Instead, it throws us back into the same period as the third episode and keeps us there for its 43-minute runtime (minus credits). The episode, “Choice”, chronicles the identical happenings of “Destiny” but from the Jedi’s point of view instead of the twins. However, the choice means we see a lot of “Destiny” rehashed and cut with new scenes. Sure, it enriches the backstory and adds context to what Sol has been so tight-lipped and moody about but ultimately derails us from what’s going down in The Acolyte’s present timeline, leaving Episode 8 the near-impossible, Herculean task of juggling all threads and drawing to some sort of conclusion.

Flashbacks Should Be Weaved Into the Main Storyline

While the storyline revealed in “Choice” is important to the overall narrative, it could easily have been condensed down to its most important points. Since Episode 3 already devoted an entire episode to the twins' backstory and familiarized us with the plot, Episode 7 would have made better use of its time by dispersing the Jedi’s perspectives – primarily Sol’s – through his discussion with Mae instead of abandoning the present entirely.

While we shouldn’t take for granted more of Carrie-Ann Moss’ Jedi Master Indara after her abrupt death in the premiere, The Acolyte’s priority should lie in covering as much track as it can in its already limited run time. In the streaming age where popular competing shows like The Boys or House of the Dragon have an entire hour per episode, The Acolyte’s runtime rarely exceeds forty minutes. It’s not a major detriment – it just means the story has to be as tight as possible to fit its 8 episode frame. And devoting an entire episode, completely disconnected from the present, to revisit a previously explored flashback certainly can’t be the best use of its time or ours. After all, wouldn’t it make more sense to have Mae’s live reaction to Sol’s giant reveal and feel their emotions, both past and present, in the same episode versus having to wait another week and pick up where we left off two weeks ago? While it has yet to be seen how the final episode will play out, it feels like a lot of time could be added had Episode 7 used intermittent flashbacks or at least devoted the last ten minutes to rope us back into the present before the finale.

Is ‘The Acolyte’ Setting Itself Up For Future Seasons?

By not jumping back to the present day in Episode 7, The Acolyte has killed the tension and excitement it spent several episodes building up, but maybe that’s the plan? While it still doesn’t make sense to waste The Acolyte’s penultimate episode on an event 16 years in the past, perhaps the larger story will unfold across another season and the finale will serve as a part one of sorts. However, The Acolyte creator, Leslye Headland’s recent discussion with Entertainment Weekly proves that may not be the case,

"Something that I've noticed is first seasons will end on what should have been the break into act two. It feels like everyone's really expecting to get a second season, and I don't feel that's a good idea. I think you should put everything you can into the first season and give the audience a nice resolution that feels satisfying, but enough nods to mysteries that you would want to see a second season."

While there has been no official announcement, Headland seems to be open and excited about a second season if given the opportunity, even discussing ideas she’s had beyond a second season, “...I know what the character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third, or fourth season. So I look forward to working on that, but right now, I haven't.” So while a Season 2 of The Acolyte is yet to be announced, it certainly seems the finale will leave us with more questions than answers, despite Headland’s indication that it will wrap up in a satisfying resolution. Stranger things have happened, and maybe we should take Headland’s confidence as a good sign, but the allotted forty-three minutes simply doesn’t seem like enough time, especially after Osha just slipped that Sith helmet on.

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes releasing weekly each Tuesday.

