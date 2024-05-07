The Big Picture The upcoming series The Acolyte will introduce a new droid companion named Pip, with a chipper, can-do personality and a variety of tool attachments.

The droids of the Star Wars galaxy have always been an integral part of the franchise. In addition to iconic characters like R2-D2 and C3-PO, we've gotten some new additions in recent years, like BB-8, first introduced in The Force Awakens, Rogue One's K2-SO, and Star Wars: Rebels' Chopper. Now, in the upcoming series The Acolyte, we'll get a new droid companion to fall in love with: Pip.

Pip was first shown off in a video released for Star Wars Day, May 4, by design and technology company Autodesk. The video celebrates the tremendous design work of the Star Wars films. Not only do we get to see Pip in action, but the video also announces Autodesk's droid design contest. Designers can try their hand at making their own droid with Autodesk software, and winners could see their design created and put on display at Lucasfilm in San Francisco.

Pip Is The Friendly Droid We All Want

Like many of the droids in Star Wars, Pip sounds like one we would all love to have. Let's all hope we can keep an out for a chance to pick up a replica of Pip in the near future. This is how the official Star Wars website describes the new droid:

"Pip, a handheld repair droid with a wide array of tool attachments, has a chipper, can-do personality. The pocket-sized droid is always eager to help, often suggesting just the right tool for the task at hand."

Autodesk's video also showed off some behind-the-scenes footage of The Acolyte. The show's creator, Leslye Headland can be seen directing a scene that includes a group of Jedi. She is also shown holding a prop of the droid Pip, and alongside shots of the droid helping out characters, we can see a bit of the design process that went into designing and creating the prop.

We can be sure that there are many more interesting characters, droids, and creatures yet to come from The Acolyte, as much of the series has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced. Luckily, there is not much longer to wait, as the two-episode premiere of The Acolyte will hit Disney+ on June 4. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates on the series (and droids).