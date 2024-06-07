Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 & 2 of The Acolyte.

The newest droid from a galaxy far, far, away (or one of its oldest, according to the Star Wars timeline) just dropped, and you’re not gonna believe this — he’s adorable. So move over, B2EMO. Step aside, BD-1, Skedaddle, BB-8. It’s Pip’s time to shine. Making his debut appearance in the newest Disney+ series, The Acolyte, Pip joins the pantheon of droid companions in the Star Wars universe and easily ranks among the cutest, which is helped due to the fact he is preciously pocket-sized. While The Acolyte deals with the intense hunt for a Jedi killer and wrestles with the darkness in the Force, at least there’s one droid around to lighten the mood.

The Acolyte

Who Is Pip in 'The Acolyte'?

We’re introduced to Pip just as we’re introduced to Osha (Amandla Stenberg), a character whom we initially assume to be Mae (also played by Stenberg), the alleged titular Acolyte who has just slain Jedi Master Indara (Carrie Ann Moss) in cold blood. Pip quickly establishes himself as an enthusiastic droid and a good listener, as he immediately calms down when Osha tells him to use his “inside voice.” Pip is the essentially purse dog of droids, as he has a little pocket holster home that allows him to be at Osha’s side through thick and thin.

Don’t let his dimensions fool you. Pip’s the droid you are looking for when you’re in a jam. As a repair droid, Pip possesses a litany of different tools and abilities that make him an invaluable asset to Osha. Described by The Acolyte series creator Leslye Headland as a cross between “a Swiss Army Knife and an iPhone,” Pip is basically the droid version of MacGyver. What separates Pip from other droids of Star Wars fame is that he has many different forms, and is also detachable, going from T-Mobile Sidekick to Taser in seconds. Through the first two episodes of The Acolyte, we see Pip appear in the form of many different tools, shifting to fill whatever task is required of him. Although he spends most of his screentime chilling in Osha's holster, Pip has already broken her out of a holding cell and saved someone’s life, which as of right now, is more than can be said for any of the other supporting characters.

What Can Pip Do in 'The Acolyte'?

Skeptical about Pip’s prowess? Don’t believe he can match the achievements of a more famous droid like R2-D2? If you watch The Acolyte with an eye specifically on Pip’s scenes, you’ll see just how pivotal he is. So far, Pip has functioned as a welding machine, fire extinguisher, taser, and walkie-talkie, and even hooks up to ships to measure their fuel levels via what can only be described as some form of early-stage Star Wars Bluetooth.

Having left the Jedi Order six years prior, Osha now makes a living as a "meknek," which essentially explains Pip’s presence on the show. While Pip is also a loyal friend, he provides a great deal of help too. In the world of Star Wars, "mekneks" is an abbreviated term for freelance starship technicians, and our new favorite droid happens to be an ace mechanic. But Pip is also incredibly useful in the field, as we see once Osha is whisked away from her humble work to reconcile with the fact that her twin sister is alive and around causing mayhem in her pursuit of revenge.

In the second episode, when Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and Yord (Charlie Barnett) confront Mae, Osha can listen in through Pip, who picks up and transmits the conversation. However, perhaps his most impressive achievement occurs in the series premiere when he helps Osha escape from the prison starship by unlocking the door. Pip even goes so far as to save a prisoner being suffocated by a creature known as a Dybbuk. Unfortunately, the prisoner isn’t as appreciative of Pip as we are, as he immediately rushes to the last escape pod and takes off, leaving both the droid and Osha stranded on a crashing ship. The situation may be dire, but Osha’s actions in saving the man demonstrate her strong character — and more importantly, that our beloved Pip is in good hands.

What’s Next for Pip on 'The Acolyte'?

After the first two episodes of The Acolyte, you may think the biggest question is about the identity of the mysterious Sith Mae is reporting to, but you’d be wrong. The question on everyone’s mind is what can’t Pip do? He’s already proven himself as the most versatile character in the show but surely we haven’t seen all his tricks yet. Perhaps he functions as a calculator or GPS, or maybe he can even brew coffee or stream music (strictly John Williams, of course). We’ll have until next week to find out, but in the meantime, we should all strive to be a little more like Pip!

The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes premiering each Tuesday weekly.