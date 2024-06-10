Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Acolyte' Episode 1'

The Star Wars galaxy is the stage of a perplexing murder mystery in The Acolyte, primarily thanks to young Force user Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and her mysterious masked master. The two Sith disciples have begun plunging the galaxy into chaos, even in a time of peace within the High Republic era. Mae and her master are the subjects of a brand-new poster, released by Lucasfilm to commemorate the release of Episodes 1 and 2 of The Acolyte.

The poster (created by artist Marko Manev) is clearly based on the final scene of Episode 1 of The Acolyte, where Mae has her first on-screen meeting with the masked Sith lord pulling the strings of this recent murder conspiracy. Mae is facing away from the maniacal villain as they ignite their patently evil red lightsaber. Look closely, and you'll notice a puddle at Mae's feet, with the reflection being Mae's long-lost and much-less homicidal twin sister, Osha (Amandala Stenberg).

'The Acolyte' Represents Many Firsts for the Star Wars Franchise

Only two episodes in, The Acolyte has proven itself as another big part of the Star Wars galaxy. Showrunner Leslye Headland's new series has already gone on to become Disney+'s most-watched series launch in 2024, bringing in over 4.8 million views in the first 24 hours. Critics have also found elements of The Acolyte worth praising, with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt calling the series "a compelling Star Wars murder mystery." You can read Maggie's full review of The Acolyte now.

Set decades before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte sees a ragtag group of Jedi investigate the recent killings of prominent Jedi Masters. Led by the noble Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and assisted by Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), the Jedi soon learn that the culprit is a Force-wielding assassin named Mae. To track her down, Sol enlists the help of his former apprentice, Osha, who also happens to be Mae's long-lost sister. Little do any of them know that this recent string of murders is tied to a much more sinister force.

New episodes of The Acolyte premiere at 6:00 P.M. PT every Tuesday night on Disney+. See the new poster above.

