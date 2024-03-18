The Big Picture The Acolyte premieres June 4.

The talented cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

A trailer is expected to be released tomorrow following Disney's teaser poster.

Long have we waited. Disney's massively anticipated Star Wars show, The Acolyte, has just dropped its first teaser poster and officially confirmed its release date as June 4. Collider had previously confirmed both a summer release date, and then a tentative June release date, so it's good to have this officially announced. Disney also teased that tomorrow would likely see the release of the first trailer for the show. The poster shows a lightsaber hilt with either red paint or, perhaps, more ominously, blood smeared from the top of it to give the impression of a red lightsaber blade, along with the caption: "In an age of light, a darkness rises."

Set 50 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte is set to track the story of a former Jedi Padawan, and her one-time Master as they seek to investigate who is behind a series of sinister incidents in an ever-changing galaxy. The trailer that premiered at Star Wars Celebration gave fans a taste of what they could expect when the series premieres. The footage already impressed those lucky enough to see it with the bold visual take on an era that has not yet been shown on screen, to date.

Who is Set to Appear in 'The Acolyte'?

Image via Lucasfilm

Amandla Stenberg was first attached to lead the series back in December 2021, but Lucasfilm didn't officially confirm their casting until Stenberg was at SDCC last year, when she was promoting A24's horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. A few months after Stenberg's casting, a host of names were suddenly linked with the project, with Jodie Turner-Smith in talks to board the project, alongside Squid Game's Emmy-winner Lee Jung-Jae joining in a lead role, Manny Jacinto, and Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett. As production commenced on the long-awaited production back in November, the ever-impressive cast added the likes of Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Dafne Keen. The series is created and managed by show-runner Leslye Headland, while the score will be composed by Michael Abels, known for his work with Jordan Peele.

Reportedly, Disney and Lucasfilm are in the early stages of putting together a writer's room for a second season, which suggests they have high hopes for The Acolyte's future. However, no official plans for a second season have been announced yet.

The Acolyte is currently slated to premiere on Disney+ on June 4th. See the new poster below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Image via Disney