The Acolyte features The Stranger's powerful fight against Master Sol and Jedi, with Manny Jacinto showcasing his evil talents.

The series follows siblings Mae and Osha, whose dynamics change with The Stranger's arrival.

The Acolyte is produced by Leslye Headland, featuring a talented cast including Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, and Manny Jacinto.

The Acolyte surprised audiences this week by finally allowing The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) to fight against Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and the Jedi that joined him in his dangerous mission. And now, Disney+ has released a new poster featuring the mysterious antagonist that proved he's a force to be reckoned with in the galaxy far, far away. After portraying someone who easily became one of the most beloved characters from The Good Place, Jacinto is demonstrating his talents for evil in The Acolyte, with The Stranger — who went by the alter ego Qimir prior to the reveal — becoming one of the most powerful Force users ever seen in the franchise.

The premise of The Acolyte follows Mae and Osha (both portrayed by Amandla Stenberg), two siblings who have opposing views regarding the Jedi Order and what they bring to the table. Years after their home was destroyed, they must now come to terms with what each of them wants out of life. But everything has changed with the arrival of The Stranger. The villain revealed his identity in this week's episode, and he's ready to kill every Jedi who dares to step in his way.

The Acolyte is produced by Leslye Headland, who jumped from the twists and turns of Russian Doll to the galaxy far, far away for the Disney+ series. The project was announced during Disney's 2020 Investor Day presentation, and since then, fans had been wondering how The Acolyte would change what was already known about the Jedi Order by the time the prequel trilogy arrived in theaters. Headland directed the first two episodes of the show, with Kogonada, Alex Garcia Lopez and Hanelle Culpepper being some of the filmmakers who took over the rest of the story.

The Cast of 'The Acolyte'

Stars such as Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg and Manny Jacinto have allowed The Acolyte to be filled with talented performances. But they weren't the only impressive artists joining the story set in the galaxy far, far away. After giving a very emotional performance in Logan, Dafne Keen returned to a big franchise as Jecki Lon, an apprentice from the Jedi Temple. Carrie-Anne Moss also appeared in The Acolyte as Jedi Master Indara. While her time on the screen has been short, Moss' serious presence as the Jedi Master elevated the narrative of the series to an entirely different level.

You can check out the new poster from The Acolyte below, before a new episode of the Star Wars show premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

