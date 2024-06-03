A new threat is emerging in The Acolyte - the first-ever live-action Star Wars story to take place before the events of the Skywalker Saga. Set several decades before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes place in the middle of the High Republic era. The time period is named due to it being a time of peace and prosperity for the Jedi Order, where their ancient rivals of the Sith are believed to be extinct.

Several Jedi will soon learn that is not the case. Throughout the galaxy, prominent Jedi Knights and Masters are being assassinated without any rhyme or reason. The main suspect is an alleged dark side acolyte and former padawan named Mae (Amandla Stenberg), and now her former master, Sol (Lee Jung-Jae), must find her before she can harm any other Jedi. The ambitious new Star Wars story is just around the corner, so to find out where and how you can see this dark chapter unfold, here is when you can watch The Acolyte.

The Acolyte

What's the Episode Schedule for 'The Acolyte'?

Season 1 of The Acolyte is set to be eight episodes long, with a two-episode premiere airing on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST. Summaries and episode titles for The Acolyte are being kept under wraps, but you can still take a gander at the new Star Wars show's schedule:

Episode Release Date Time 1 June 4, 2024 9:00 pm EST 2 June 4, 2024 9:00 pm EST 3 June 11, 2024 9:00 pm EST 4 June 18, 2024 9:00 pm EST 5 June 25, 2024 9:00 pm EST 6 July 2, 2024 9:00 pm EST 7 July 9, 2024 9:00 pm EST 8 July 16, 2024 9:00 pm EST

Is 'The Acolyte' Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans with cable and live television subscriptions, The Acolyte will not be premiering on TV and will only be available on streaming.

Is 'The Acolyte' Streaming Online?

Like just about every Star Wars project released in the past decade, The Acolyte will be making its exclusive streaming home on Disney+. Disney+ is essentially the house that Star Wars built, as one of the service's first and most successful system sellers was the first live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian. The streaming giant is effectively your one-stop shop for all of your Star Wars content needs. It's Disney+, where you can find every Star Wars movie ever made, as well as other hit animated and live-action shows set in the Star Wars universe.

Disney+ currently has two base subscription plans available - Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium. The two options have some noticeable differences, such as one plan having ads and the other not. For a complete breakdown of each plan, their features, and their subscription costs, refer to the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Cost Disney+ Basic Disney+'s full library with ads

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Disney+'s full library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once

Downloadable titles on up to ten devices at once $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Disney+ also comes with several bundle plans that include Hulu and/or ESPN+. To learn more about each bundle option and to find further info on the Disney+ subscriptions, click the link below:

Can You Watch 'The Acolyte' Without Disney+?

Disney and Lucasfilm have not currently announced any plans to release The Acolyte outside of Disney+, including a release on physical media via DVD or Blu-ray.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Acolyte'

The main trailer for The Acolyte showcases plenty of new planets, new Jedi, and new lightsaber battles. At the center of all of it is Mae, who has taken on a new identity as a masked assassin, seemingly targeting reputable Jedi like Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss). As soon as Master Sol realizes his former student is allegedly the one committing these crimes, he immediately decides that he must be the one to bring Mae in to face justice. However, what Master Sol and his Jedi peers don't realize is that something much darker lurks in the shadows and is quietly minding its time before making its presence known.

