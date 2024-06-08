Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 & 2 of The Acolyte.

Manny Jacinto is already making the case for the dark side in Star Wars’ newest live-action series, The Acolyte. Created by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland and starring Amandla Stenberg, the show marks a new chapter for Jacinto’s career, with the actor being most well-known for his comedic turn as everybody’s favorite monk, Jason, in Michael Schur’s The Good Place. More resembling the darker tone of Jacinto’s voice work on shows like Trese, The Acolyte gives the actor a chance to apply his skills to a character of greater intelligence and depth, ultimately succeeding in making the darker side of Star Wars feel more appealing.

Jacinto plays Qimir, a smuggler posing as an apothecary during Episode 2, “Revenge / Justice,” where he helps the dark side sister of Stenberg’s twins, Mae, on her mission to assassinate Jedi Master Torbin on the planet Olega. During their conversations, Qimir lets slip his involvement in the same dark side group to which Mae also belongs, referencing her master multiple times, but Jacinto’s character ultimately doesn’t take up too much screentime. After the Jedi trace Torbin’s death back to his shop, Qimir gives Mae up in order to save himself, then subsequently reveals where Mae can find her next target when she confronts Qimir about his betrayal. His involvement with the main plot is therefore limited to these interactions, but Jacinto’s portrayal still has a sizable impact despite his brief appearances thus far.

Manny Jacinto Plays a New Type of Star Wars Rogue in 'The Acolyte'

For as long as audiences have been obsessed with a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars universe has been dominated by rebellious personalities. Aside from how traditional characters like the Skywalkers stand up for empathy in the face of Imperial injustice, mavericks like Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) approach Star Wars from an outsider’s perspective. Belonging to neither the light side nor the dark, Star Wars’ smuggler-types and bounty hunters are typically sarcastic and charismatic, yet they redeem their more cynical qualities by helping those in need when the situation calls for it. Jacinto’s Qimir, on the other hand, turns these conventions on their head by presenting a new type of Star Wars rogue with a unique blend of wisdom and cunning.

Unlike Han Solo, whose sarcastic personality is initially skeptical of the force and its power to control his fate, Qimir appears knowledgeable in spiritual matters of the galaxy. He advises Mae on the best way to exploit Torbin’s (Dean-Charles Chapman) shame when the Jedi Master appears unapproachable, and his involvement with Mae’s group of acolytes signals an openness to the force that most non-Jedi and non-Sith characters lack. Balancing this knowledge with his unbothered sense of humor, Qimir’s understated presence is immediately engaging. He shrugs off stealing the real apothecary’s vest and nonchalantly nurses a galactic hangover while discussing literal murder, nurturing an interest in the most profound aspects of the galaxy while partaking in its most relatable vices.

When The Acolyte's Jedi confront him about his part in Torbin’s murder, Qimir manages to see through Osha’s act of pretending to be Mae, even though Mae believes Osha to be dead. Qimir is then able to drop the persona he’s using to intimidate Osha and play the part of startled shopkeeper when Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-Jae) arrives, exhibiting an ability to manipulate external perceptions of his character on par with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor at the beginning of Rogue One. Yet, Qimir also manages to appease Mae for this deception by the end of the episode, using information he knows she needs in order to spare his own life. The result is a character who is skilled at playing both sides of the show’s main conflict.

While Lando’s infamous betrayal of the rebels in Cloud City demonstrates that Star Wars is no stranger to morally flexible characters like these, The Acolyte’s depiction of Qimir makes it clear that Jacinto’s character falls into a separate category of disruption entirely. As someone who brews Mae’s poison instantly, he resembles the deadliness of Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Cad Bane, while also hinting at the silliness of pirate characters like Hondo Ohnaka with Jacinto’s deadpan delivery. Combining the typical laziness of Star Wars scoundrels with a refreshing level of wisdom, ingenuity, and cunning, Jacinto’s Qimir elevates the trope of a typical Star Wars outsider to an unpredictable wild card that can compete with some of the galaxy’s most powerful players.

Manny Jacinto’s Qimir Is More Compelling Than the Jedi in ‘The Acolyte’

Recent Star Wars properties haven’t held back from criticizing the many failings of the Jedi Order. Whether it’s Luke’s harsh words for the former council in Star Wars: The Last Jedi or how the prequel trilogy makes clear that even masters as powerful as Mace Windu and Yoda were not immune to the dark side, the franchise doesn’t hesitate to scrutinize its favorite heroes. Since The Acolyte takes place in the Old Republic era, there are even more Jedi than ever in the galaxy, and these flaws are subsequently on full display. The Jedi’s moral rigidity and inflexible ideology result in misplaced accusations and outright bullying within The Acolyte’s first episodes, making Qimir’s freedom and independence more inspirational in comparison.

Since the High Republic marks the height of the Jedi Order’s power, The Acolyte’s Jedi characters rely even more on ceremony, coming off as stiff and overly formal in their interactions with other characters. Jedi Knights like Yord (Charlie Barnett) are constantly fretting over the proper protocols for their actions, while Sol’s current apprentice, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), constantly asks for the basic right to speak before Sol permits her to talk freely. In a universe where Anakin and Luke Skywalker excel because they break the very conventions of attachment that the Jedi of The Acolyte obsess over, these High Republic Jedi come off as needlessly austere. As a result, Qimir’s lack of procedure makes him feel more honest, a character closer to the kind of Star Wars hero who could stand up to traditional tyranny.

After the premiere, Manny Jacinto revealed one influence behind his portrayal of Qimir was Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and he brings the pirate captain’s same attitude of fierce independence to the Star Wars series. As opposed to the one-dimensional portrayals of dark side characters in the past, Qimir isn't currently waging a war for galactic dominance or force-choking civilians for no reason. He helps Mae with her mission out of concern for the Jedi's own galactic dominance, showing fans that not everyone on the dark side is just another cookie-cutter villain.

While his acolyte affiliation brings him close to the dark side, Qimir's autonomy also allows him to remain unbound by the tenets of one particular belief system, enabling him to deceive Jedi and betray Mae as necessary in order to secure his own safety. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jacinto elaborated on Qimir’s autonomous role in the galaxy, explaining “he’s not really about the Jedi, he’s not really about the Sith.” Instead, Qimir will take advantage of “who he can use to his advantage in order to survive,” demonstrating the fluidity of Qimir’s morals as opposed to the strict code of a Jedi.

This flexibility allows Qimir to do what he wants when he wants, underscoring the freedom the dark side allows its adherents in the eyes of the audience. Granting him the space to display the unique traits of his sage, insightful personality, Jacinto's performance as Qimir in The Acolyte is fun to watch and a welcome departure from the stoicism of the show’s Jedi. By acting as a rare side character with both levity and brains, Jacinto breathes new life into a classic trope of the Star Wars franchise and shows fans the dark side can be just as compelling as the Jedi. His appearance closely aligns the acolytes with values of self-expression and free will, ultimately making The Acolyte’s most unpredictable character more relatable than those who cling too tightly to the light.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now available on Disney+. New episodes air weekly every Tuesday night.

