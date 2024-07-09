Since its inception, The Acolyte Series has intrigued Star Wars fans with its unique approach to connecting with George Lucas' Prequel Trilogy. The series raises thought-provoking questions about the Sith's connection to the High Republic despite their absence from Millennia and other intriguing theories we will delve into. We are on episode six of The Acolyte, so if you are not caught up, this article could have some spoilers.
6 Are there Witches in Star Wars other than the Nightsisters?
It's complicated.
For years, we have only known The Dathomirian Witches as the only witches in Star Wars canon, also known as the Nightsisters. The Nightsisters pride themselves on using the force or magic in their case. Outside of Canon, we were also introduced to Mind-witches who use their magic to manipulate (Illusions). Remember that magic and the force are the same in the Star Wars universe. The Mind-Witches are known to be like vampires because they leech their victim's mental life energies so they recharge their mental life energy.
Episode 3 of The Acolyte introduces us to a new form of witches, the Witches of Brendock. Led by Mother Aniseya, these witches, exiled for their dangerous and unnatural use of force to bring life, are a significant addition to the series. This power, which they learned from Plagueis, could have far-reaching implications for the Star Wars universe, leading to the first theory proposed by the Star Wars podcast, Beyond the Dune Sea.
5 Did the Witches of Brendok Learn Their Power From Plagueis?
Actually? No.
The Witches of Brendok learning from Plagueis is a good theory that makes sense. It could be a great way to bring in Plagueis later in the season or maybe in a potential Season 2. However, this theory should be debunked because Plagueis was born between 147 and 120 years ago. If we are going by this timeline, he would still be an apprentice or not even a Dark Side user. Remember that the year of his birth could also change, but as of now, it's important to note that he would have needed to be in a position to teach the Witches of Brendock.
Let's argue that Plagueis is 120 years before the battle of Yavin. The Acolyte is 150 years Before the Battle of Yavin. Can Plagueis be the mastermind in The Acolyte during his first 30 years of life, or should that be down the line? If anything, the Witches of Brendok learned it themselves, and Plagueis found their secrets. I like to think that Plagues was born around this time, so there would be two eras of Sith before him, but the theory of Plagueis teaching the witches could be it, or Plagueis Master teaches the witches.
4 Do We Know Ki-Adi-Mundi’s True Age?
Ki-Adi-Mundi's age was never confirmed in canon.
When we saw Ki-Adi-Mundi in the Acolyte, there was a lot of rage in the Star Wars community because of his age. Based on Ki-Adi-Mundi's age, he shouldn't have been born. Yet, so a lot of people screamed that The Acolyte broke canon, but what those people did not know is that Ki-Adi-Mundi's age was never canon, to begin with, and even if it was, here's a little fun fact: Luke and Leia's ages were also retconned. They were supposed to be born two years apart, but that was retconned into them being twins, meaning even if Ki-Adi-Mudi were retconned, this would not be the first time it has happened. Regardless, it is now official that Ki-Adi-Mundi is older than we thought.
3 Are Mae and Osha Connected to Anakin Skywalker?
Let's just say that the force works in mysterious ways.
One of the craziest reveals from The Acolyte was that Osha and Mae were born without a father, and what we know is that this only happened once in Star Wars canon, and that was the legendary Anakin Skywalker. The difference is that Osha and Mae were created by someone using the Force, Mother Aniseya. Some may say Mother Aniseya was why Plaguies learned how to cheat life; others may say that Plagueis taught Mother Aniseya how to create life as an experiment.
Whatever the reason, Osha and Mae are technically the first force-born baby canon-wise, but with a little twist. The bigger question is, why did Mother Aniseya do it? Was it because the witches were going extinct and had nowhere to go, or was it because it was personal and wanted kids, or possibly both?
2 Is the Acolyte a Sith?
As of now, it's still unclear.
There was an interesting quote in episode five, 'Night,' where The Stranger says, "I have no name. But the Jedi, like you might call me... Sith." This line can be interpreted in three ways. One that he is Sith, or two, he isn't Sith but a version of the Knights of Ren because of the Kylo Ren score he had; and Three, he is an Acolyte but trying hard to get a pupil so he can overturn his mysterious master. As we know, Sith apprentices are known to defy their master in one way or another. Maul, Vader, it's like the Student to defy the master of the Sith. This quote raises intriguing questions about the Acolyte's true allegiance and relationship with the Sith.
1 Does 'The Acolyte' Having a Sith Break Star Wars Canon?
No, at least not yet.
It was firmly established in The Phantom Menace that the Jedi believed the Sith to be extinct, so does Qimir's existence break canon? In Episode 5 of the series, Qimir says: "I have no name. But the Jedi, like you might call me... Sith." This leads to Ki-Adi-Mundi saying, "Impossible! The Sith has been extinct for Millenium."
While this contradicts previous information, there's still a chance it doesn't conflict with canon. If none of the characters know about the Sith's existence survive the end of the series, it fits within the timeline. In any case, it might just be another retconned event. Star Wars has been retconned many times before. Anakin having a Padawan, Maul not dying, Vader being Luke's Father, and so on. We'll have to wait and see where things land on this question.
The Acolyte
The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.
- Release Date
- June 4, 2024
- Cast
- Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen , Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Seasons
- 1
- Studio
- Disney+
- Franchise
- Star Wars