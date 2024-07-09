There was an interesting quote in episode five, 'Night,' where The Stranger says, "I have no name. But the Jedi, like you might call me... Sith." This line can be interpreted in three ways. One that he is Sith, or two, he isn't Sith but a version of the Knights of Ren because of the Kylo Ren score he had; and Three, he is an Acolyte but trying hard to get a pupil so he can overturn his mysterious master. As we know, Sith apprentices are known to defy their master in one way or another. Maul, Vader, it's like the Student to defy the master of the Sith. This quote raises intriguing questions about the Acolyte's true allegiance and relationship with the Sith.