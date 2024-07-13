Offering fans their first live-action glimpse into the 'High Republic' era, The Acolyte takes place roughly 100 years before The Phantom Menace. Created by showrunner Leslye Headland, this action-packed mystery/thriller series explores never-before seen worlds, factions and characters. Beginning with a murder, events are set into motion after the body of Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) is discovered. Prompting an internal investigation by the Jedi, the mystery at the heart of this cold-blooded killing threatens to dig up secrets buried by the imprefect guardians of peace.

While on one hand, The Acolyte divides the Star Wars fan base, igniting debates since its two-episode premiere, on the other, it dazzles with prequel-era lightsaber duels and delivers some of the Disney era's most unique storytelling to date. Despite the polarized reviews on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, the series ultimately adds thought-provoking ideas to the Star Wars mythos, while subtly bending the conventional visual style and genre of the franchise. Amid the controversies, one further aspect stands out: its dialogue. In this article, we delve into the top quotes from The Acolyte, celebrating the moments that have resonated most with viewers, while also showcasing the lines most representative of the series' themes.

10 "Yord. Put Your Clothes On.."

Jecki Lon

In the debut episode 'Lost/Found', Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) brings his padawan, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), a Theelin-human hybrid, on a mission to locate and detain his former student, Osha (Amandla Stenberg), suspected of the murder of Indara. Jecki, a disciplined and by-the-book Jedi, questions her master's emotional attachment to the mission, highlighting the constant tension felt by the Jedi between duty and their own personal feelings.

When Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) joins their mission, Jecki is less than thrilled, finding the Knight tolerable at best. This dynamic is humorously highlighted when Sol and Jecki arrive at their ship to find Yord shirtless, steaming his robes. It's always slightly odd when Star Wars goes shirtless like this, but Jecki's blunt request for Yord to cover up provides one of the series' funnier, lighthearted moments, showcasing her straightforward nature and sense of humor. It's not the most poetic line, but Jecki says what everyone is thinking, making her even more endearing to the audience.

9 "We’re Not defined By What We Lose. We’re Defined By What We Survive. You’ve Survived A Lot."

Master Sol

Having reunited with his former padawan, Osha, Jedi Master Sol devotes much of his time attempting to prove her innocence. Having clearly missed each other dearly during their time apart, Sol and Osha's mutual care is a dynamic rare among Jedi, who are trained from a young age to avoid forming emotional connections.

Having lost two families—the Witch coven who raised her and the Jedi Order that let her go, Osha is torn between two identities. Always seeking to guide her, Sol offers profound advice: she should not define herself by what she has lost, but by what she has gone through. To view herself as a survivor. This earnest and honest guidance, delivered with almost parental care, reflects Sol’s own struggles with attachment and letting go. His compassionate approach underscores the emotional complexity of their relationship and highlights the nuanced challenges faced by those who walk the path of the Jedi, a reoccurring theme in the show.

8 "All Living Things Are Connected By The Same Thread. A Thread Woven Through All Of Existence. Some Call It A Force And Claim To Use It. But We Know The Thread Is Not A Power You Wield."

Mother Aniseya

In the controversial third episode, 'Destiny', a mysterious coven of witches is introduced. Residing on the planet Brendok, a system outside the Republic's jurisdiction, they are a group of Force users with a philosophy reminiscent of the Nightsisters of Dathomir. Little is known about their culture and teachings, but it is clear that they do not recognize the authority of the Jedi and Sith over the use of the Force.

Referring to the Force as the 'Thread', they believe it is a power tied directly to destiny and fate, which can be manipulated to affect the galaxy by "pulling the thread." Introducing a new Force religion is a bold statement, but it's not a new idea in the Star Wars universe. This concept dates back to the 1994 Legends novel, The Courtship of Princess Leia, where Luke Skywalker is captured by a Dathomiri Witch. More recent canon examples include the Nightsisters, who call their power 'Magick', and the Zeffo from Jedi: Fallen Order, who refer to it as the 'Life Wind'. The introduction of the 'Thread' adds another layer to the diverse interpretations of the Force, enriching the lore and expanding the mystical aspects of the Star Wars universe.

7 "The Jedi Justify Their Galactic Dominance In The Name Of Peace." "And Peace Is A Lie. I Know!"

Qimir & Mae

Mic drop. It's finally happened—the Qotsisajak, or the Code of the Sith, has made its way into the canon timeline. Originally penned by David Gaider for Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Code begins with the line, "Peace is a lie, there is only passion," embodying core Sith philosophies that starkly contrast with the ideals of the Jedi.

This particular line encapsulates the Sith's ideological opposition to the notion of peace, viewing it as an illusion that masks the galaxy's true nature, a nature of conflict and struggle. For fans of Legends (non-canon stories), this moment brings deep-cut lore to the forefront of the mainstream Star Wars experience. It also eludes the Sith's presence during a time they were believed extinct, as Qimir and Mae must have been taught these words by someone. This subtle integration of the Sith Code, while fun, does add one more mystery to the pile.

6 "I Have No Name... But A Jedi Like You Might Call Me Sith"

Qimir / The Stranger

A theme gaining traction in Star Wars media since the prequels explored the politics of the Republic's fall is the shift from clear-cut battles between good and evil to embracing more morally gray characters. Rather than depicting a wholly evil Empire at war with an absolutely pure and just Rebellion, Rogue One and Andor have shown an Empire driven by the blind momentum of a bureaucratic system too big to fail, and a Rebellion waging an internal ideological war, resorting to murder to save and destruction to rebuild.

The Acolyte embodies this theme through the enigmatic character of the Stranger. In the action-packed fifth episode, when Jedi Master Sol demands to know the Stranger's true nature, he retorts that Sol, as a Jedi, would, and could, only see him as a Sith. This outlook highlights the Stranger’s desire, much like that of the witches on Brendok, for freedom from the ideological oppression of the Jedi. This nuanced perspective saturates The Acolyte’s screenplay, adding depth and complexity to the narrative and challenging the traditional binary view of the Force.

5 "I Had To Lose A Lot Of Myself In Order To Become A Jedi.Even If I Didn’t Know It At The Time."

Mae disguised as Osha

In episode six, aptly titled 'Teach/Corrupt,' Mae assumes the guise of her twin sister Osha aboard Sol's ship. Consumed by grief, Sol is oblivious to the switch. Dangerously close to unearthing the truth from the Jedi Master about the fateful events on Brendok years ago, Mae navigates these conversations with nervous precision, impersonating her sister well, but not flawlessly.

As the series unfolds, Mae's deep-seated resentment towards the Jedi becomes more glaringly apparent. Her murderous vendetta against them stems from their role in taking her sister away from her. In this tense exchange, Mae indirectly accuses Sol of manipulating Osha, her words cutting deep and even eliciting an apology from the remorseful Jedi. Mae's accusations carry weight; in her eyes, the day the Jedi abducted Osha is the same day that her entire way of life was obliterated. This moment underscores the show's central themes of identity and transformation, as Mae's struggle to reconcile her past with her present continues to drive her (and the show) forward.

4 "An Acolyte… An Acolyte Kills Without A Weapon. An Acolyte Kills The Dream."

The Stranger

When Mae’s master makes his dramatic entrance at the end of 'Lost/Found,' he delivers a chilling monologue, ending with, “An Acolyte kills the dream.” As he ignites his lightsaber, it's all very dramatic. But what does it mean? The Stranger isn't actually saying that a Jedi cannot be killed with weapons; he's alluding to a deeper ideological conflict. The Jedi believe in the inherent goodness of people and their mission to create a harmonious galaxy. They see themselves as unselfish paragons of virtue, guided by the Light Side. The stranger's mantra aims to shatter this idealistic view.

Once we see him in action in episode five, his method of attack becomes clearer. Taunting and baiting Jedi with the ethics of their own code, the stranger fights a psychological war as well as a physical one. But way back in the first episode, in just a few words, the master lays bare his mission: to dismantle the Jedi’s faith and lure them into the darkness.

3 "This Isn't About Good Or Bad. This Is About Power, And Who Is Allowed To Use It."

Mother Aniseyais

"This is about power, and who is allowed to use it." If one quote could sum up the entire series, it’s this. On the distant planet Brendok, far from the reach of the Republic or the Jedi, the Witches of Brendok practice their own unique ways with the Force. Rumored to have uncovered the power of creation, their peace is shattered by Jedi interference, which forbids them from training their children. The Jedi, self-proclaimed keepers of peace, now appear as gatekeepers of the Force.

In episode five, the Stranger echoes this sentiment, yearning for the freedom to use his power without Jedi persecution. This theme of control versus freedom is central to the series, highlighting the tension between Jedi order and individual autonomy. By positioning themselves as the ultimate arbiters of the Force, the Jedi inadvertently spark dissent among those who feel oppressed by their doctrine. As Mother Aniseyais and the coven are ultimately wiped out, and their children taken away. One can only wonder if the Jedi are as innocent as they claim.

2 "What Extraordinary Beings We Are, Even In The Revelation Of Our Triumph, We See The Depth Of Our Despair."

Qimir / The Stranger

In the intense fifth episode, we discover that the seemingly ditzy smuggler Qimir is merely a mask for the Stranger, a lethal Sith orchestrating a savage assault on the Jedi. After he fatally wounds many, including young Jecki and Yord, Osha manages to momentarily stall him by cleverly using local creatures. When he returns, the Stranger finds an unconscious Osha, left behind by her sister. Draping his robe over her, the Sith utters the chilling line, seeing a piece of himself in this abandoned thing.

Perceptive fans may have noticed the Stranger’s words echo Yoda's iconic line from The Empire Strikes Back, "luminous beings are we." An interesting tidbit, though perhaps not an intentional connection. The latter part of this quote, however, demands closer examination. Could the Stranger truly pity Osha? Would he attempt to train her, or merely manipulate her? Whatever the answer, this quote captures the characters' struggles with deception, power, and moral ambiguity, leaving us questioning the true desires of this wandering Ronin.

1 "I’ve Accepted My Darkness. What Have You Done With Yours?"

Qimir / The Stranger

Both a confession and a challenge, the Stranger brazenly embraces his malevolent nature while taunting Sol's moral ambiguities. He asserts that true power comes from acknowledging and mastering one's darker impulses, rather than denying their existence. By provoking Sol into a grief-driven rage by defeating Jecki, the Stranger not only proves his point again, but also pokes holes into the very foundations of the Jedi Order's practices.

This seemingly simple line carries immense weight, challenging the simplistic binaries of good and evil that have long defined the Star Wars saga. Which is, after all, something the show has continued to do again and again. It’s not just provocative; it’s transformative. The line exposes the fragility of even the most disciplined Jedi when confronted with their own inner turmoil. The Stranger's words ripple through the narrative, he questions the true nature of power and morality in the Star Wars universe, and that's what makes the character just so interesting to watch on screen.

