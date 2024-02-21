The Big Picture The Acolyte reportedly has a tentative release date of June 5, 2024.

Following our report that the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, would be launching this summer, Collider has learned The Acolyte is currently slated to debut on Disney+ on June 5, 2024. Disney's representatives did not deny or confirm our reporting when reached for comment.

The Acolyte, which hails from creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. During the show, a former Padawan will reunite with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. The show will be set 100 years before the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, a time which is known as the High Republic.

The era of the High Republic has been documented extensively via Star Wars books, and the era is currently the focus of a publishing initiative that goes by the title Star Wars: The High Republic. The scope of the expanded Star Wars universe, both in time and space, has been one ripe for exploration, a theme that was touched upon when Collider's Maggie Lovitt spoke with Kathleen Kennedy back in 2022.

"We actually were intrigued with that because if that show works, then it really gives us an opportunity to expand on that. And that's what's so great about television because it gives us sort of this larger playground for experimenting."

As with most studio slates these days, The Acolyte's release date could be pushed to later in the year, but it is currently slated for June 5, 2024, which would see it debut a month after the final episodes of The Bad Batch. A trailer is reportedly ready to be released, but it is unclear when Disney plans to unveil it. Star Wars Day, or May the 4th, could be an ideal day to share it with fans who didn't catch it at Star Wars Celebration last year.

Jordan Peele's Go-To Composer Michael Abels Has Been Tapped for 'The Acolyte'

Collider can also confirm that Michael Abels, the composer best known for his work alongside Jordan Peele in his three feature films Get Out, Us and Nope, has also been tapped to produce the score for the upcoming series. Abels also composed the opera Omar, about the life of Omar ibn Said, based on his autobiography A Muslim American Slave: The Life of Omar ibn Said, written in 1831, mostly in Arabic. For his work on Omar, Abels—alongside composer and librettist Rhiannon Giddens—was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2023. Abels' score for Us received countless end-of-year nominations at numerous awards ceremonies, while it was named "Score of the Decade" by The Wrap.

Amandla Stenberg was first attached to lead back in December 2021, but Lucasfilm didn't confirm their casting until Stenberg was at SDCC last year, when she was promoting A24's horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. A few months down the line, a host of names were suddenly linked with the project, with Jodie Turner-Smith in talks to board the project, alongside Squid Game's Emmy-winnerLee Jung-Jae joining in a lead role, Manny Jacinto, and Russian Doll'sCharlie Barnett. As production got underway for the series last November, the ever-impressive cast added Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Dafne Keen. As others have reported, the studio is in the early stages of putting together a writer's room for a second season, which suggests the studio is optimistic about The Acolyte's future. However, putting together a writer's room has very little bearing on a show's future in Hollywood these days.

The Acolyte is currently slated to premiere on Disney+ on June 5th.