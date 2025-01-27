There were few stories with a more disappointing ending in 2024 than The Acolyte — the Star Wars series that was cancelled after one season despite strong reviews. The show even set up multiple threads to pull on in future seasons, including that of Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and Osha (Amandla Stenberg), as well as learning more about Darth Plagueis the Wise, who was teased in the show for the first time in live-action. There have been many conversations surrounding The Acolyte's cancelation, and while many have said that it was due to the show's "poor viewership," new evidence has come to light that discredits this. A new report from Luminate highlighting the year-end movie and TV report showed that The Acolyte was the second-most-watched show on Disney+, falling short of only Percy Jackson and The Olympians but nearly tripling that of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The Acolyte finished the year with 2,673 million minutes watched, which was fairly short of Percy Jackson's 3,070 million minutes watched. The Bad Batch finished the year with only 923 million minutes watched, which was still ahead of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the most recent series that concluded the year with 914 million minutes watched. However, it's important to note that the final two episodes of Skeleton Crew were released in 2025, and the show has also barely been out for a month with the finale airing only a couple of weeks ago, which surely contributed to the lower numbers. Rounding out the rest of the top five most-watched Disney+ shows of 2024 were Agatha All Along with 2,284 million minutes viewed, and Echo with 1,537 million minutes viewed.

We Know How Many Seasons ‘The Acolyte’ Would Have Been

Not long after the cancelation of The Acolyte, Manny Jacinto spoke with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, and told her that the original plan for The Acolyte, according to showrunner and creator Leslye Headland, was "three seasons and a movie." Star Wars has a lot of movies in development right now, but one for The Acolyte taking place outside the confines of the Skywalker Saga would have been interesting to see. It's unfortunate for fans of the show that this will likely never come to fruition, but at least there's yet another piece of solid evidence proving that The Acolyte should have been given a second season.

The Acolyte will not move forward with a second season. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates and coverage and watch the first season of The Acolyte on Disney+.

