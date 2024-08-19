The Big Picture The Acolyte has been canceled, leaving fans of the series devastated.

While the finale closed out several arcs, it was setting up something so much bigger with Darth Plageuis.

The Acolyte stood out from the rest of Star Wars' fare by focusing on Sith lore and telling their story, making Disney's decision to end it even more disappointing.

In an unfortunate turn of events, there will be no Season 2 for The Acolyte, despite the series' positive reception from critics and fans alike, and notable streaming success, where it was up against heavyweights like The Boys, The Bear, and House of the Dragon. The confounding news, confirmed by Deadline, comes in the wake of Manny Jactino's highly-anticipated attendance at D23, the announcement of his forthcoming appearance at Star Wars Celebration Japan next year, and the reveal at SDCC that Lucasfilm is investing in expanding The Acolyte's lore through a new publishing initiative.

Where Did 'The Acolyte' Leave Fans With Season 1?

Before diving into what the future could have held for the series, it’s essential to revisit where The Acolyte left off at the end of its first, and only, season. The finale was packed with revelations and set up a host of questions that still demand answers. The story culminated with Osha’s full embrace of the Dark Side after a shocking betrayal. Sol, a key figure throughout the series, was revealed to have killed Osha and Mae's mother, a revelation that pushed Osha to murder him in a fit of rage. This act marked her transition to the Sith, as she bled Sol's kyber crystal, transforming his blue lightsaber into a red one — a symbolic gesture of her new allegiance.

Meanwhile, Osha and Qimir, two characters whose relationship had been building throughout the season, finally solidified their bond. Osha agreed to join Qimir on the path of the Dark Side, leaving behind her sister Mae, whose memory was erased to protect her from the dark destiny that awaited her sibling. The season closed with the pair heading off to unknown but ominous futures, leaving fans with countless questions that will now never be answered.

One of the most talked-about moments of the finale was the brief appearance of Darth Plagueis, a character shrouded in mystery and infamy in the Star Wars lore. His cameo hinted at much larger threats and deeper storylines yet to be explored. Additionally, the reveal that Osha and Mae are not merely sisters but two halves of a Force dyad added a complex layer to the narrative, connecting the series to the broader Star Wars mythology.

The Acolyte carved out a unique place in the Star Wars universe, focusing on the oft-overlooked history of the Sith, and telling a story from their point of view. It is disappointing that Disney has sought to end things here when the story was only just beginning. Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+

