In a move that shocked Star Wars fans and the entertainment industry alike, Disney and Lucasfilm decided not to move forward with a second season of The Acolyte. The shocking decision came in August despite the first season's clear setup for a continuation, leaving fans—who have set up a petition to renew the series—and the show's cast frustrated and disappointed. Among those voicing their desire for the series to continue is co-star Manny Jacinto, who has declared that securing a second season has now become one of his life goals.

Jacinto, who portrayed the enigmatic character Qimir in The Acolyte, recently spoke about the show's cancellation during a panel at Dragon Con. When asked about his life and career goals, Jacinto responded with a heartfelt desire that resonated with many in the audience: "The Acolyte Season 2." His response was met with enthusiastic applause, highlighting the strong connection both he and the fans have developed with the series.

While Amandla Stenberg, who played dual lead characters, was undoubtedly the star of The Acolyte, Jacinto emerged as the breakout sensation of the series. His portrayal of Qimir, a quiet supporting character who shockingly transformed into a major villain, captured the imagination of viewers. Jacinto’s performance, especially during the unmasking of Qimir and his subsequent lethal rampage, was praised for its intensity and uniqueness. The character quickly became a fan favorite, making the news of the show's cancellation all the more devastating.

Jacinto has expressed immense pride in his work on the series and the character he and showrunner Leslye Headland crafted together. The momentum that Qimir gained following The Acolyte's Season 1 finale made the potential for further exploration of his character incredibly exciting. However, with the series now seemingly cut short, it feels like an opportunity lost in the rich tapestry of Star Wars storytelling.

What Was 'The Acolyte' About?

Star Wars: The Acolyte was set during the era of The High Republic, a time of relative peace in the galaxy, long before the rise of the Empire. The series explored a mysterious string of crimes that led a Jedi master and his former apprentice into a dark and dangerous investigation. As they delved deeper into the truth, they were forced to confront the sinister forces at work, revealing a darkness neither had anticipated.

The show's ensemble cast included Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. As fans continue to voice their displeasure over the decision to halt the series, Jacinto's hope for a second season remains a beacon for those who loved The Acolyte, which can be streamed now on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Franchise Star Wars

Watch on Disney+