The Big Picture The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era, 50 years before The Phantom Menace, with a dark mystery awaiting the Jedi.

Showrunner Leslye Headland pitched the series as a multi-season show, promising complete narratives with no emotional cliffhangers.

Headland envisions a quick turnaround for Season 2 if renewed, ready to explore more conflicts and new storylines.

With the first trailer for The Acolyte out now, the wait for June 4 is officially on in a big way. The upcoming Star Wars series is set during the tail end of the High Republic era, some 50 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, and will find the Jedi embroiled in a mystery unlike anything they could have expected. But how abbreviated a mystery will this be?

Collider's Steve Weintraub recently sat down with showrunner Leslye Headland to celebrate the release of the first trailer, and to get to the bottom of everything the trailer teased. While we have yet to even see Season 1, Weintraub asked Headland about the possibility of future seasons, and whether this was even something she had envisioned, to which Headland replied:

"I would say that when I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show. There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure. However, I am the type of writer that is not interested in an emotional cliffhanger. I want you to feel like you've had a particular type of catharsis, and an emotional experience in watching those eight episodes because I like rewarding the audience with that."

That comes as a relief to fans — not only of Star Wars, but of television in general — who are used to getting invested in new characters and a new world, and having the series cancelled before getting any kind of satisfying resolution. Headland was quick to add, however, that this wasn't to say there were no plot points left open for possible future stories, saying:

"I still think that means you can pepper in things that are like, “I wanna see where that's gonna go” and, “Oh, I didn't realize that person was related to that person in this way, and I'd like to see more.” But there isn't something where you feel like you're on the edge of your seat to have that catharsis, and then you have to wait two years. These things take forever to make, so I would hate to make a season that didn't feel complete, even if it was still open for more story."

'The Acolyte' Season 2 Can Be Made "Pretty Quickly"

With all this space left to tell more stories, how soon will it be before fans can expect to see those stories? Fortunately, Headland thinks that if the series were to get a formal Season 2 renewal the team could get the ball rolling quickly, saying:

"We could make it pretty quickly. We definitely have a timeline. I have a lot of ideas, and again, a lot of it was stuff that I told Kathleen (Kennedy) early on, in terms of where I would like the season to go, and the conflicts that I see happening, specifically in the second season. But I have been working nonstop on this for a very long time, so I am definitely taking a much-needed break before we get the writer room going."

She added that she thinks more episodes are likely, and that everyone involved is happy with the series, saying "I think they would love to start it immediately. They're very happy with the series. But I need a break." In addition to that well-deserved break, Headland admits she's curious to see how the show is received before diving back into writing, adding:

"And I'd like to see how the show performs. I'm very interested in that. I'm interested in seeing, like you said, the ratings and seeing what are the things that people…I don't wanna say it's in reaction to fan reaction, but you do get feedback at the end of the season, which is kind of nice, to just be like, “ok, those people hated that.” It doesn't mean we don't do it, it just means we're armed with the information that that was an unpopular thing. So we can do it anyway, but knowing that stuff, I think, is really good."

While we don't know much about the roles they will play yet, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, and Dean-Charles Chapman. The series will also star Joonas Suotamo as Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca, and Rebecca Henderson as fan-favotire High Republic book character Vernestra Rwoh.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4. Check out the trailer above, and stay tuned to Collider for more information.