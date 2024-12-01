Darth Plagueis, one of the most important figures in Star Wars lore and the master of Ian McDiarmid's Emperor Palpatine, made his live-action debut in the finale of The Acolyte, giving a huge amount of energy to the Star Wars fandom who wondered what his next step would be. In The Acolyte, Plagueis is very quickly and slyly introduced as a hooded figure with those creepily long fingers and a flat nose, spying on our loved-up anti-heroes Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir (Manny Jacinto) from the shadows. Of course, just as that happened, the show was cancelled in nonsensical fashion, leaving the fandom nothing short of gutted, none more so than Jacinto, who has opened up about how his mysterious character Qimir was—or wasn't—linked to Plagueis, and what fans could have expected from more of The Acolyte.

Answering a fan's question at a panel at FanExpo San Francisco, hosted by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Jacinto tried to play coy about what we could expect from a prospective future season of The Acolyte, given its unresolved conclusion, and what his character's connection was with Darth Plagueis. He said:

"Oh man, that's a tough question. They're not [connected], they're definitely not. Oh man, how do I answer that? What time is it? [laughs] There are definitely a lot of different theories, like who he is, because we never actually know his true identity. Is Qimir's name actually Qimir? We definitely wanted to explore it. There was definitely going to be more of Plagueis in the second, or if not, the third seasons of the show, but I just can't say, because, you know, we could come back. I don't want to spoil anything, or give anybody any false hope, but I would just say there was a lot more to explore, for sure."

Who Else Appeared in 'The Acolyte'?

Despite the intrigue surrounding Plagueis's introduction, The Acolyte was abruptly cancelled after its first season in August 2024, due to allegedly disappointing viewership numbers. The show's ensemble cast included Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. And while the show's future is grim, fans continue to make their voices heard across the galaxy. Jacinto's tease of more Darth Plageuis is hopefully just another beacon to follow in the battle to save The Acolyte, which can be streamed now on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

