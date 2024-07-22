The Big Picture The Acolyte Season Finale poster reveals Osha's transformation to the dark side, bleeding a Kyber crystal to red for the first time in live-action.

Speculation abounds about potential future seasons of The Acolyte after the cliffhanger ending and Darth Plagueis cameo in the season finale.

Although The Acolyte has concluded (for now), the Disney and Lucasfilm marketing team still has one final gift to give its fans. The official Acolyte X account revealed a new poster for The Acolyte Season Finale which shows Osha holding a half-red and half-blue lightsaber beside her sister Mae, with Vernestra and Qimir standing on either side of them. Osha started the season as the good sister, working as a scrapper after abandoning her life as a Jedi, while her sister Mae was murdering Jedi left and right. However, as the season progressed, the twins showed their true nature and Osha succumbed to her dark side desires thanks to Qimir pushing her in the right (or wrong, depending on how you look at it) direction every step of the way.

Star Wars fans got to experience one of the coolest things within the universe for the first time in live-action: the real-time bleeding of a Kyber crystal. Osha takes Sol's lightsaber and after force-choking him to death, bleeds the crystal, showing the full transition as the saber turns from a bright, wholesome blue, to a dark and raging red. Although this hasn't happened in live-action up until now, it did happen in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second game in the series starring Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, when Dagan Gera first wakes up from his cryo slumber and remembers how the Jedi failed him, he bleeds his yellow crystal red, but the transition is much quicker in the video game than in The Acolyte.

Will ‘The Acolyte’ Return for More Seasons in the Future?

Although The Acolyte concluded last week when it aired its season finale, fans have been speculating about more potential seasons of the series given the cliffhanger ending and major teaser. The eighth episode featured a cameo from the legendary Star Wars character, Darth Plagueis the Wise, who goes on to become the Master to Emperor Palpatine before dying at his apprentice's hand. Most of the Jedi have been slaughtered, so if The Acolyte does want to pursue another season, there will certainly need to be some additional casting to fill out the roster, but you can count us in for more chapters in the book of Qimir and Osha, while also learning more about a new era of Star Wars with the High Republic.

