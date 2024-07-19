Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Acolyte' finale.

Politics is always a touchy subject, and it's no different in Star Wars. In The Acolyte, the Jedi are shown to be just as active in this arena as in any other, and the season finale gave us a glimpse of how they play this game. Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) has a brief meeting with Senator Rayencourt (David Harewood), a politician who is notorious for his opposition to the Jedi in the Galactic Senate. He has a lot of insight into the Jedi and their flaws, to the point of seeming even a little suspicious. In Star Wars, though, the Senate is known to be just as complex as the Jedi Order, so Rayencourt may have another thing coming if he thinks he is in control.

Senator Rayencourt Has an Insightful Reading of the Jedi Order on 'The Acolyte'

It's wild to imagine how someone would oppose the Jedi in the Senate, so it's important to keep in mind that the characters in Star Wars don't necessarily perceive things as the audience does — it should go without saying, really. That said, Senator Rayencourt makes a pretty good point in his criticism of the Jedi Order and its methods. When he meets Vernestra Rwoh, it's clear there is tension between them, and not the good kind. In Episode 6, "Teach / Corrupt," Vernestra also criticizes him to her informant in the Senate.

As it turns out, Senator Rayencourt is campaigning for an external review of the Jedi Order by the Senate, and his arguments are pretty solid. He calls the Jedi "a massive system of unchecked power," and that they claim to "control the uncontrollable," referring to how they "project an image of goodness and restraint" that is, in fact, all about burying their emotions to invoke the idea of reason and control. He also correctly predicts that, eventually, a Jedi will snap because of this, and that's exactly what happens to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, and with Ben Solo (Adam Driver) before the sequel trilogy.

The Jedi are indeed an unchecked power. They have a vast infrastructure, members stationed even in remote corners of the galaxy, and are relied on to have clear judgment about disputes of every nature. They are often the arbiters to settle crises, too, from economic to military ones, and wield the Force to do so. But shouldn't they be checked, too? It's a kind of "Who watches the watchmen?" dilemma, in which the galaxy is basically at the mercy of the Jedi Order, trusting that they will always do the right thing. Like The Acolyte itself and the prequel trilogy show, however, the Jedi are immensely interested in keeping this limitless power, and go to great lengths to do so, even covering up murders and threats to the galaxy.

The Senate Is Also a Source of Controversy in the Star Wars Galaxy

It's easy to point fingers at the Jedi and blame them for everything wrong, though. Shady as they definitely are, their strength and reliability lie in their individual members, who do behave according to the expectations laid on their shoulders — most of the time. But they weren't the only responsible party for the fall of the Republic; the Senate had a large role in it, too. The whole point of the prequel trilogy, especially Revenge of the Sith, is to show how "democracies aren't overthrown; they are given away," as George Lucas said himself. We can all remember Padmé Amidala's (Natalie Portman) famous line: "So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause."

What is happening in the Galactic Senate at the time of The Acolyte is the start of what will eventually culminate in the political crisis in the prequel trilogy. After a period of war and uncertainty during the Nihil Crisis a century earlier, the galaxy is now at peace, and power is available to be claimed by those who know how to play the political game. The Jedi may be way too interested in keeping their own power, but they are also in a complicated position, where they may well be threatened if someone else steps up to fill their void. That's how they came to be purged in Revenge of the Sith, and they're also worried about survival.

What Rayencourt fails to see in his criticism of the Jedi is that the Senate itself is also flawed. The Sith Lord who will eventually become Emperor doesn't destroy any of the existing political structures to rise to power, but is actually elected Chancellor with near-unanimous acclaim. Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) doesn't play the game according to the Jedi's rules, but the Senate's — and he wins. Just like the Jedi, the Senate also lacks transparency, and Palpatine takes advantage of this to manipulate things for his own benefit. So, either Rayencourt worries too much about what is going on outside the Senate, or he knows more than he lets on, and is even involved in some machinations that could eventually culminate in the downfall of the Jedi and the Republic.

What Does an External Review Mean for the Jedi Order?

If there was a religious order of superpowered beings who claimed to be infallible and always fair in the real world, would that be a reason for concern? There are plenty of movies and series right now asking similar questions, from X-Men '97 to The Boys, but it's easy to forget that it also applies to Star Wars, since the Jedi are seen as the pinnacle of virtue. That's what Senator Rayencourt means when he says the most powerful line in his confrontation with Vernestra Rwoh: "When you're looking up to heroes, you don't have to face what's right in front of you."

The idea of an external review of the Jedi Order is about confirming if they are really heroes, or if that's just how they try to be perceived. The galaxy has been at peace for a century, and the Jedi played a key role in pacifying it by defeating the Nihil, but what are they up to now? They used to operate mostly independently of the Senate, although both parties always tried to be in sync about what course to take. By the time of the prequel trilogy, though, there are constant meetings between the Jedi and the Chancellor, and there is always a Jedi present in the Senate. They don't interfere in political affairs, but they do report on everything and even become soldiers on behalf of the Republic. With the Nihil, it was a "personal" affair for the Jedi, but the Clone Wars are purely political.

In practical terms, what Rayencourt's external review means for the Jedi is the beginning of this new dynamic between the Order and the Senate. While the Senate buries itself deeper in bureaucracy and corruption, this review will make it easier for the house to keep the Jedi in check, and eventually come to control them, as Palpatine does. Rayencourt's insight is correct, but it also raises questions about whether he has really thought it through. The Jedi are definitely the lesser evil, and, even with the best intentions, Rayencourt may be dooming the galaxy — like Jar-Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) does when he proposes emergency unlimited powers to Palpatine in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. Or perhaps he is perfectly aware of what he is doing, and is operating with his eyes on power itself.

The first season of The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.