The world of Star Wars books and TV will collide next year when Leslye Headland’s series The Acolyte hits Disney+, as it was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe that Rebecca Henderson will be playing fan-favorite character Vernestra Rwoh in the High Republic set series.

The news came as part of the High Republic panel, which featured many of the authors from the publishing initiative, and hosted by Krystina Arielle, who also host the High Republic YouTube series. Headland appeared halfway through the panel to show the trailer for the new series and talk about the making of the show, which will bridge the gap between the three-phase publishing initiative, and The Phantom Menace.

The fan-favorite Vernestra Rwoh currently appears in Phase I and the upcoming Phase III as a teenage Jedi Knight, a prodigy in every sense of the word. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Henderson teased that she was playing a “Mirialan Jedi” but little did fans know she would be playing the Mirialan Jedi we all know and love.

The High Republic publishing initiative follows the Jedi in the golden age of the order, 150 years before The Phantom Menace. Phase 1 of the books follows the Jedi as they face the threat of the Nihil and their chaotic, charismatic leader – Marchion Ro. The phase ended with Ro downing the pride of the High Republic, the Starlight Beacon space station, leaving the order and the republic devastated.

Phase II jumps back in time by another century to explore the history of how the Nihil rose to power in the shadows, and explore how the fractures made by Outer Rim expansion caused the many problems the Jedi and the Republic are dealing with in Phase I. Phase III is set to wrap up the main story, and will begin releasing later this year. Henderson’s character Vernestra Rwoh features heavily in Phase I, and is expected to do the same in Phase III, where she will likely be dealing with the emotional ramifications of the sudden death of her former master, Stellan Gios.

Who Is in The Acolyte?

The Acolyte will star Amandla Stenberg as a Jedi Padawan, with Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae as her master. The series also features an all-star cast including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Manny Jacinto, and Joonas Suotamo as a Wookiee Jedi Master.