Star Wars: The Acolyte offers a fresh take on the franchise, set in the High Republic era with a serialized mystery-thriller storyline.

The series references various Star Wars stories, and features an ensemble cast led by Amandla Stenberg.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ in June, promising a deeper dive into dark side powers and secrets of the High Republic era.

The premiere of Star Wars' latest series The Acolyte is right around the corner, with the highly-anticipated High Republic-set story currently on track to hit Disney+ this June. As much as the time period alone is enough for the series to stand wholly on its own — it's currently the only live-action series set outside the timeline of the Skywalker Saga — comparisons within a story as sprawling as Star Wars are, of course, inevitable.

In a one-on-one interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub to celebrate the release of The Acolyte's first trailer, showrunner Leslye Headland was asked whether the upcoming series was "more Andor or The Mandalorian," to which she replied that it was "in between," going on to add:

"I think it's very much in between, meaning it's a serialized storyline, it's not episodic. There's an overarching story that's told over the course of eight episodes. It is a mystery thriller, meaning each episode you have to watch in order to get more information, and start to get invested. I found with Andor, it really built into something that was exciting, and had this incredible payoff at the end. We were definitely trying to do something similar narratively."

As for where The Mandalorian comes in, Headland explained that this connection shows in how her series makes reference to other Star Wars stories, be they live-action, animated, or in book form, while steering clear of things that are inappropriate for the High Republic era:

"But I would say in terms of the more Mandalorian aspects of it, there are a lot of alien references, a lot of Clone War references, a lot of original trilogy references. Basically all of the stuff that I love about Star Wars, and I think are recognizable but no Post-Empire or current Empire iconography. So no Stormtroopers. We don't have anything to rely on that anchors you in the Skywalker Saga, or post-Skywalker Saga."

Who Is in 'The Acolyte'?

Set 50 years before The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte will take viewers into a thrilling mystery surrounding the Jedi and other Force users in the final days of the High Republic. The series is led by Amandla Stenberg, and will also star Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo. On an exciting note for fans of the High Republic books, the series also features Rebecca Henderson as fan-favorite Jedi prodigy Vernestra Rwoh.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4. Check out the trailer above, and stay tuned to Collider for more information.