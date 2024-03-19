The Big Picture Vernestra Rwoh is the only character from the High Republic books that will appear in The Acolyte Season 1.

As if getting our first glimpse at The Acolyte — the new Star Wars series set at the tail end of the High Republic era — weren't exciting enough, the trailer also featured a look at Rebecca Henderson as Mirialan Jedi Vernestra Rwoh. The name might not mean much to those who haven't read the fantastic High Republic books (and if that's you, what are you waiting for?), but for those of us who have, it conjured up feelings of excitement as the fan-favorite character prepares to make her way to live action in the new series this summer.

In a new interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub celebrating the release of the highly-anticipated trailer, showrunner Leslye Headland revealed whether Vern was the only book character fans could expect to see on screen. As she told Weintraub when asked if other book characters would pop up in the season:

"I'm gonna be straight with you. They do not. Part of that is because I wanted to save some people for Season 2. I really focused on Vern. Vern was a character that really jumped out at me immediately as someone that I wanted to see as an arc for where we were with the Jedi when we come into this story. A character that started out as a prodigy, someone powerfully connected to the Force, almost in love with the Force, but also sassy enough to make her lightsaber into a whip. Someone [with] that experimentation, that energy, and then to see who she is in our show, and see what happens over the course of becoming a more and more powerful Jedi, and going from mission after mission, to council meetings, and protocol, and “how do we keep this institution going, how do we check it, how do we negotiate the level of power that we have.” She's massively respected, and considered to be one of the most powerful Jedi at this particular time period."

But while Vernestra might be the only familiar character we see on screen right now, the sprawling and talented cast of the series promises a whole host of new characters for audiences to discover and fall in love with. The series is set to star Amandla Stenberg in the lead role, alongside Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, and Dean-Charles Chapman. Also joining them is Joonas Suotamo — best known for playing Chewbacca in the Sequel Trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story — as Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca.

'The Acolyte' Pulls References From Across the Star Wars Galaxy

None of this is to say, of course, that The Acolyte's connections to the wider Star Wars galaxy begin and end with familiar characters from other media popping up in the show. Headland told Weintraub the series pulls from all over, saying "You're gonna see some stuff from the EU, you're gonna see some aliens from Clone Wars in there, references to the special editions. There's a lot of fun stuff in there that's not necessarily connected to The Mandalorian or The Skywalker Saga."

But even with no other characters from the books, the references to the High Republic books don't end with Vernestra, with Headland shouting out a certain sartorial choice in the series she is particularly excited for book fans to discover:

"I hope the High Republic fans are excited by the white robes, because we really were intent on using them. Not only because that was a nod to the books, but also because I think it really thematically explains a lot. They're not getting into a bunch of skirmishes, you know? They're wearing all white, because not much is happening. Connecting those with the brown robes that you usually see Jedi in as the mission robe, the robes that would get dirty, those are fun things to pull. "

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ in June. Check out the trailer above, and stay tuned to Collider for more information.