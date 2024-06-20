Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 4.

This week's episode of The Acolyte, "Day," ends on one hell of a cliffhanger. With the Sith Lord finally making an appearance, there has been a lot of speculation about who he actually is — and the episode tries its hardest to lead us in one specific direction. In all his interactions with Mae (Amandla Stenberg), Qimir (Manny Jacinto) makes it sound like he knows way too much about her master and his plans. Some viewers have connected the dots, and are convinced that Qimir is actually the Sith Lord — but is he really? Or is it just a red herring, and someone else is under that creepy smiling helmet?

What Points to Qimir Being 'The Acolyte's Sith Lord?

Everything Qimir has done could be an indication that he is the Sith Lord hiding in plain sight. In Episode 4, he is suspiciously concerned about Mae's progress with her mission, including the fact that she still hasn't killed any Jedi without a weapon and is now about to face a Wookiee Jedi Master, Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo). He also evades all the questions Mae asks him about his relationship with their master, including how they know each other and if Qimir has ever seen his face. "You know how he is, he collects people," says Qimir about the mysterious figure.

Let's be frank, Qimir doesn't look like a Sith Lord, but he does display some attributes. In Episode 2, "Revenge / Justice," he kills an apothecary to take over their shop and helps Mae kill Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) on Olega. Later, after Mae has fought Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and seen Osha (also Stenberg), he also quickly subdues her on their way out of the citadel. He is cunning and well-prepared, like a Sith Lord should be. He is so well-prepared, in fact, that he implies he knows that Mae has been trying to catch the Jedi's lightsaber in combat and use it against them, and he also knows Sol's name without having ever heard it firsthand. His goofy personality always seems to hide some deeper motivation about what's really going on, and Sith Lords are usually known to be masters of disguise and hiding in plain sight, too, like Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

Another good point is something that series creator Leslye Headland has said about her influences on The Acolyte. In an interview with Den of Geek, she mentioned that Darth Traya, a character from the game Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, was a big inspiration. In the game, Traya hides her identity as a Sith Lord for most of the game, and is always dropping hints that she knows more about what's going on, too. The reveal that she is, in fact, a Sith Lord and the main antagonist of the game is one of the best twists in any Star Wars medium, so it would make sense for Headland to try and make something similar with Qimir and Mae in The Acolyte, right? Or maybe that's what the series wants us to think...

'The Acolyte's Sith Lord Is Connected to the Brendok Incident

There are very few objective facts revealed about the Sith Lord so far. Both Mae and Qimir say "him" when discussing their master, so he's clearly a man. Also, when he shows up in that terrifying last scene, his steps are heavy on the ground, his arms are bulky, and his skin looks awfully pale even in the dark of the Khofar night. What's more interesting, though, is that he calmly walks to Osha and silently studies her, as if having the same "you look exactly like her" reaction Qimir had in Episode 2. So the Sith Lord knows who Osha is and why she is important.

Another hint is that Mae seems to have made a deal with the Sith Lord that consists of killing the four Jedi who were stationed on Brendok sixteen years prior. "You made a deal," Qimir reminds her as they land on Khofar, and, later, when Mae catches Qimir in a trap, she says she doesn't "need to keep this deal." While killing a Jedi without a weapon may be a final lesson, killing the four specific Jedi she is targeting is a mission of which Qimir also seems to be aware. The Sith Lord may have given Mae this mission because of the personal stakes it has for her, but that seems unlikely, since he is willing to kill her if she fails. Instead, it makes more sense if the mission is of personal importance to him, connecting him to Brendok.

In Episode 3, "Destiny," Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) talks about how she "created" the twins Mae and Osha. This unnatural ability to create life has been the ultimate goal of the Sith forever, as evidenced by Palpatine telling Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) about his master, Darth Plagueis, in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, who had this ability. The Sith Lord being connected to the Brendok incident would explain why he wants those four specific Jedi dead, as well as why he pulls Osha aside instead of simply killing her — since she and Mae were created by Force manipulation, they are the key to learning this power. So far, we have only seen the Brendok incident through Osha's perspective, but other points of view may be even more revealing.

What Are the Other Possibilities for 'The Acolyte's Sith Lord’s Identity?

The Sith Lord's connection to the Brendok incident is the only theory that makes factual sense so far. Him being Qimir may be what the series wants viewers to think, but it sounds too obvious, since everything he does implies he knows more than Mae about what's going on. He definitely has skin in the game, though. "Owing" a Sith Lord isn't something one does; they simply do as they're told and get killed if they fail, which could explain Qimir's concern about the mission. The fact that he knows a lot about the targets and where to find them may also indicate that he is a "guy in the chair" for Mae, providing support and making sure she carries out her master's orders; otherwise, they both die.

Being someone related to Brendok, it may be speculated that the Sith Lord could be one of the mothers in Aniseya's coven. That also seems unlikely, though, since they wouldn't threaten to kill Mae, and we know the Sith Lord to be male. The pale skin could lead to suspicion in Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva), but she actually carried Mae and Osha in pregnancy. Aniseya herself seems too loving to put her own daughter in danger. Some speculation even argues that one of the Jedi may be an impostor and be the Sith Lord, like Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), but, while possible, it sounds like too much of a stretch.

Instead, it's more likely that the Sith Lord is someone new, but who has been around in the background the entire time — a big name in the Sith, like Darth Plagueis himself or even his master, Darth Tenebrous, which would make sense in the Star Wars timeline. The Jedi probably frustrated the Sith's plan of learning the secret to creating life, which is why he wants them dead. Preserving Mae and Osha is also important. A big name would be the only way to justify it not being any of the already established characters in the series. Let's face it: Qimir could never.

New episodes of The Acolyte air weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

