The show features Jedi Master Sol and Mae in hand-to-hand combat, teasing a mysterious plot.

The series premieres on Disney+ on June 4.

Less than two weeks ahead of the premiere, Star Wars' latest series just got an exciting new look. IGN released the first official clip of The Acolyte which shows Amandla Stenberg's Mae fighting with Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master Sol. Jung-jae was in the spotlight of a new Acolyte promo just yesterday, and now is the star of the show once more alongside a dangerous part of his past in Mae. The clip shows the two of them fighting strictly hand-to-hand, no lightsabers, with Master Sol using The Force to hold her off with ease and wondering why she isn't using a weapon to attack him.

Promotion for The Acolyte has been steadily ramping up over the last several weeks as the series premiere inches closer, and Star Wars fans are anxiously anticipating a new story set outside the Skywalker Saga. The Acolyte will take place 100 years before The Phantom Menace, and detail the fall of the High Republic and the rise of The Sith in an era of Star Wars never before seen in live-action. In addition to Jung-jae and Stenberg, other cast members for The Acolyte include Dafne Keen, who portrayed Laura/X-23 in Logan, Matrix legend Carrie-Anne Moss, Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto, along with Jodie Turner-Smith and Joonas Suotamo.

Will Other Star Wars Characters Appear in ‘The Acolyte’?

Given the series timeline, it's canonically impossible for almost any character in the Skywalker Saga to appear in The Acolyte, because most of them haven't been born yet. The only characters who could potentially show up are Jedi Masters Yoda or Yaddle, who are both hundreds of years old by the time of the prequel trilogy, and were likely around during the time of the High Republic. Some fans have also speculated that Emperor Palpatine's Master, Darth Plagueis The Wise, could also appear in the series and play a part in the rise of the Sith and downfall of the Jedi. However, it's also possible The Acolyte creators wish to avoid these kinds of expectations and focus on telling a new story, unattached to previous characters and events. Either way, Star Wars fans have a lot to be excited about as the franchise ventures away from the boundaries that have shackled this universe for so long.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 4. Check out the new clip above and stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the newest Star Wars series.

