A new era of the galaxy far, far away will be explored in The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ television series that will follow a mystery set in the Star Wars universe. A century before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace took place, Mae (Amandla Stenberg) was recruited by the same Jedi Order she left behind to find out more about the darkness growing in the shadows of the galaxy. But a new sneak peek released by Lucasfilm focuses on a different aspect of the protagonist's talent — one that has nothing to do with using her lightsaber to escape from incoming threats.

In the new video, Stenberg can be seen playing a violin while she performs the classic Star Wars theme connected to the Force, composed by John Williams. That melody lets fans know that they're about to experience an unforgettable Star Wars sequence and has become synonymous with the franchise since the release of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The new series is expected to show audiences how the High Republic era changed the course of history in the Star Wars universe.

Since The Acolyte takes place many years before the characters viewers already know first appeared, the series created by Leslye Headland will introduce several new faces to the history of the Star Wars galaxy. One of these characters will be Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), a young padawan trying to learn everything she can from Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae). However, the events of The Acolyte might turn out to be more dangerous than anything Jecki has faced before, with the entire Jedi Order in danger once the truth is revealed.

Carrie-Anne Moss Joins the Galaxy Far, Far Away

One of the most exciting additions to the cast of The Acolyte is Carrie-Anne Moss who joins the franchise as Jedi Master Indara. The performer was recently seen reprising her role as Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, but Moss is more than ready to define the destiny of the Star Wars galaxy with her own lightsaber. When Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace came back to theaters to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary, a special sneak peek from The Acolyte was included in the screenings, and it featured Jedi Master Indara chasing Mae across a mysterious location.

You can check out the new sneak peek from The Acolyte below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on June 4:

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

