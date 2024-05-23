The Big Picture Get ready for the Sith to rise in The Acolyte, an action-packed mystery set in the High Republic era of Star Wars history.

Leslye Headland & Dave Filoni promise a fresh journey through the mind of a Jedi, breaking away from typical Star Wars storylines, in a new sneak peek.

With a diverse cast and new characters, The Acolyte aims to deliver a unique and thrilling experience unlike any other in the franchise.

It's time to buckle up Star Wars fans — in less than two weeks, the franchise's newest project will be streaming on Disney+. To continue the rampant promotion that has been going on for several weeks, Star Wars released a new behind-the-scenes promo for The Acolyte, which features Clone Wars, Mandalorian, and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni sharing his thoughts on the series, along with several other cast members talking about just how much this show means to them. Even Carrie Anne-Moss, who is the star of one of the most iconic sci-fi enterprises of all time, The Matrix, remarks how incredible it is to have the chance to play a Jedi (something that most Star Wars fans have imagined at one point or another).

Series creator Leslye Headland also said The Acolyte is "very much an action-packed mystery in the world of Star Wars." Filoni goes on to say The Acolyte is a journey through her (Headland's) mind and everything she loves about Star Wars. Both Headland and producer Rayne Roberts remark how this is the furthest the franchise has ever ventured out of its normal timeline in live-action, something that many Star Wars fans are looking forward to. This vast galaxy can feel a bit small at times when visiting the same planets (looking at you, Tatooine) in every series, but The Acolyte aims to break this mold and deliver an experience unlike any other.

The Sith Will Rise in ‘The Acolyte’

After dominating movie theaters with nine feature films between 1977 and 2019, Star Wars has shifted its focus to the smaller screen in the last few years, and developed series such as The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and Ahsoka. While still contained within the timeline of the Skywalker Saga, none of these projects have focused on overarching themes from the Star Wars movies, such as Jedi and Sith. In The Acolyte, fans will witness the fall of the Jedi in the era of the High Republic, and the rise of the Sith 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. Although no familiar characters are expected to make an appearance (except potentially Yoda or Yaddle), some Star Wars fans have speculated it will be Emperor Palpatine's Master, Darth Plagueis the Wise, orchestrating the rise of the Sith in The Acolyte.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 4. Check out the new promo above and stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the series.