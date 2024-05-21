The Big Picture New teaser for The Acolyte highlights Lee Jung-jae as Jedi Master Sol, praised by director Kogonada and co-stars for his acting skills.

Jung-jae's portrayal of Master Sol as a righteous Jedi sets the tone for the upcoming series, bringing heart and authenticity to the role.

The Acolyte premieres on June 4 on Disney+, promising a fresh perspective on the Star Wars universe set 100 years before The Phantom Menace.

Exactly two weeks before the premiere of the latest Star Wars show on Disney+, a new teaser is highlighting one of the series' cast members. Star Wars released a new promotional video from The Acolyte focusing on Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master Sol which features new footage and behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming series. Writer/creator/director Leslye Headland revealed she was writing the character of Sol as Squid Game was airing on Netflix in 2021, and she immediately identified Jung-jae as the perfect candidate for the role. Kogonada, director of episodes three and seven of The Acolyte, also spoke highly of Jung-jae, calling him a legendary actor who takes ownership over the characters he plays.

All trailers and teasers released thus far point to Jung-jae's Master Sol being a righteous Jedi who is trying to set his former Padawan straight. One of his Acolyte co-stars, Matrix legend Carrie-Anne Moss, calls him a lovely and genuine actor who brings so much heart to the role, and Amandla Stenberg, who plays the lead role of Mae, says watching him work is like dancing, mentioning that her former master is "just a cool Jedi." The promo ends with a few words from Jung-jae himself, mentioning that he still can't believe he got to play a part in Star Wars and that he's still trying to be cool about it. We understand Lee, we can't be cool about it either.

What Do We Know About ‘The Acolyte’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Following its announcement several years ago, The Acolyte has garnered incredible hype from the Star Wars fan base as the first mainstream project to take place outside the confines of the Skywalker Saga. The series is set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace (which recently made waves at the box office for its 25th anniversary) and will detail the fall of the High Republic era. The Acolyte also aims to tell the story of The Sith's rise to power, leading many fans to speculate about a potential appearance from Emperor Palpatine's master, Darth Plagueis the Wise. While no cameos have been confirmed in interviews or promotional material, there is still a lot to be excited about as Star Wars steps into a new era and genre of stories for the future.

The Acolyte premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, June 4 on Disney+. Check out the new promo above and watch Jung-jae in Squid Game, streaming on Netflix.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

