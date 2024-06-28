The Big Picture The Acolyte Episode 5 introduces Manny Jacinto's Sith Lord, The Stranger, who disarms lightsabers with a Cortosis device.

Inspired by the Colosseum fight scene in Attack of the Clones, The Stranger has a unique fighting style and stands out with unorthodox moves.

The Acolyte Episode 5 is the highest-rated episode since the premiere, with a 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of Star Wars' most exciting new characters just got his most in-depth look yet. The official Star Wars X account released a new behind-the-scenes featurette from The Acolyte highlighting Manny Jacinto's Stranger, the Sith Lord who unleashes chaos on the Jedi in Episode 5. After being name-dropped in the first few installments and teased at the end of Episode 4, fans were eager to see who was behind the mask and just how powerful they were, and The Acolyte delivered an episode for the ages by answering all of those questions while raising more. Action Designer and Second Unit Director Christopher Clark Cowan revealed in the new feature that he was inspired by the Colosseum fight scene in Attack of the Clones thanks to the sheer volume of lightsabers, and that when he read the synopsis he was just "so excited" to get to introduce a new Sith baddie and let him go to work.

And go to work he did. Jacinto's Qimir, otherwise known as The Stranger, killed several Jedi in The Acolyte Episode 5, including but not limited to Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) — no, the Yord Horde still hasn't recovered. Assistant Stunt Coordinator and Stunt Double Lu Junchang continued by saying that they tried to give The Stranger a unique fighting style to make him stand out through more unorthodox moves while operating at a faster, crisper speed. He further elaborated on juxtaposing The Stranger with Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) by making the Jedi Master fight with more calmness and less aggression, a choice that works well and is obvious in the choreography.

What Is Cortosis in ‘The Acolyte’?

The Stranger can be seen in The Acolyte Episode 5 disarming lightsabers through a device on his arm known as Cortosis. The Stranger can use this Cortosis band on his arm to turn off lightsabers briefly, disarming Jedi and giving him the upper hand in combat. Cowan mentioned how this was arguably the most fun aspect to play with, which is high praise considering The Stranger has several abilities that many would argue are some of the coolest Star Wars has introduced in years. The Acolyte Episode 5 is the highest rated episode in the series since the two-episode premiere, debuting at 87% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

