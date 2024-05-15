The Big Picture The Acolyte, premiering June 4 on Disney+, delves into mysterious crimes against the Jedi Order a century before The Phantom Menace.

Lee Jung-jae investigates murders of Jedi, while Amandla Stenberg's character Mae appears to have a dark secret in new promo footage.

The series promises intense lightsaber fights and a deeper look into characters' dark sides, with intricate Jedi combat showcased.

We are less than a month away from the premiere of new Star Wars series The Acolyte, and a new promo only raises more questions about the mystery-thriller's story and characters. The sneak peek reveals new footage of Jedi in pursuit and readying for combat.

The series is set a century before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and involves an investigation into crimes committed against the Jedi Order. The star of Netflix's Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae, looks into the murders of several Jedi, which appear to involve his former Padawan, Mae, who is being played by Amandla Stenberg. In the footage revealed thus far, Mae has appeared as a deadly assassin engaging in combat against the Jedi. However, this new promo suggests there is more to the character than we thought.

'A Student of the Dark Side'

We see a different side of Mae as she appears to flee from the Jedi on a snowy planet. As they track her through a cave, she is confronted by Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master Sol on a precipice and desperately shouts, "I didn't do it! Believe me!" This footage and dialogue suggests there is definitely something larger going on than Sol's former Padawan becoming a "student of the dark side."

The promotional video ends with new footage of Charlie Barnett's Jedi Yord Fandar, who wields a distinctive yellow lightsaber. He seems to be in a tough spot, readying himself for a battle he may not be prepared for. The figure approaching him with an extended red lightsaber blade may be the mysterious figure revealed in the May 4 trailer. The series promises to deliver on Jedi combat, with previous promos showing The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss engaging in an acrobatics-filled duel as Jedi Master Indara.

Those involved with the show have said they were doing their best to top the lightsaber fights seen in The Phantom Menace. The actors have spoken about the extensive training they have gone through for the series to meet this goal. Lee spoke in recent behind-the-scenes footage on the subject, saying "working with a lightsaber is a unique challenge."

Our questions will steadily begin to be answered when The Acolyte has its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 4.