As The Acolyte gears up for its first season finale, every episode reveals more and more secrets. The penultimate one, "Choice," finally answers some of the fans' burning questions about what happened on Brendok between the Jedi and Mother Aniseya's (Jodie Turner-Smith) coven. As expected, everything was caused by a succession of mistakes and poor judgment, especially on the Jedi's part. What surprised everyone was Master Sol's (Lee Jung-jae) part in it, and how it means that he and Qimir (Manny Jacinto) are actually closer in terms of character than we could ever have imagined. So what is this connection between the Jedi and the Sith all about?

Sol Was Desperate for a Padawan of His Own When the Brendok Incident Happened

We have known Sol during this first season of The Acolyte as a warm person and an exemplary Jedi. He is by far the most human of the Jedi in the series and arguably in all of Star Wars, but a new piece of information revealed on "Choice" shows his whole character from a new perspective. In one of the first scenes in the episode, Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) teases him for not having a Padawan, and it's clear that this is something he wants dearly. Later, he says that he feels a connection to young Osha (Lauren Brady) and that she was meant to be his Padawan.

It's difficult to separate what is meant to happen from what is just the characters acting on their own desires in "Choice," and Sol wasn't someone we could envision having desires. He does share a deep bond with Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and his current Padawan, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), but we could never have guessed that wanting a Padawan was something so important for him. Many of the errors made in the episode are because of his insistence on testing the Aniseya twins even before reporting to the Jedi Council. Indara tries many times to tame his temper, telling him not to mix his feelings with those of the people around him, like Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) and the girls, too.

Everything that happens in this episode can be put in the "honest mistake" box, but there are just so many of those, it's hard not to look for someone to blame, and, this time, it's Sol. He kept pushing his partners to interfere with the witches' ceremony, to test the girls, and to take them to Coruscant, driven mostly by this connection he claimed to have with young Osha based only on a brief interaction. And he killed their mother, too. He acted on instinct and killed her in front of young Mae (Leah Brady). Teaching is awesome (yours truly speaks from experience), but it shouldn't drive someone to do the things Sol did on Brendok. Even worse, it shouldn't have made him hide it from everyone for 16 years, knowing full well that lives were destroyed because of his actions.

Qimir (AKA the Stranger) Craves an Acolyte of His Own

"I've accepted my darkness. What have you done with yours?" That's the question Qimir (also known as "the Stranger") asks Sol on Khofar during their very intense fight. Shortly before, the Sith had killed Sol's Padawan, Jecki, and attempted to kill both grown-up Aniseya twins (both Stenberg), all of whom have a connection to Sol. When Sol asks him what he wants, Qimir says he wants an acolyte. But, if the Jedi don't allow him to exist as a Sith, they won't let him have an acolyte, as well.

Despite what the Jedi say he can or can't do, Qimir has been acting on his wishes, the main difference from Sol being that, as a Sith, he doesn't have the weight of an order or council keeping him down. He is open about it and gives Osha many hints that she isn't aware of the full story about Sol, but doesn't tell her everything. It's not his truth to tell, and her hearing from Sol will have a more devastating effect than someone else doing it. The truth about what happened on Brendok will come out to Osha eventually, and Qimir is aware of that. He just needs to plant seeds of doubt on Osha's mind, and they will sprout on their own.

The foundations for Qimir finally getting his apprentice are perfectly laid. He failed with Mae, who went back on their deal out of loyalty to Osha. Osha, on the other hand, seems to be more sentimental, hiding more power and emotions than her sister, and that's the perfect starting point for someone to fall to the dark side of the Force. His reasons for wanting an acolyte may be darker than Sol's, but the difference is that Qimir is open and honest about it.

Why Is Having an Apprentice So Important for Sol and Qimir on 'The Acolyte'?

When we first meet Sol in The Acolyte, he is teaching a class of younglings on Coruscant about how to perceive the Force. He clearly has an attachment to Osha, but has already taken on Jecki as his new Padawan. Passing on knowledge and experience is something required from pretty much every Jedi, but it manifests more strongly in Sol, to the point where, by now, it's safe to define him, among other things, by his desire to pass on what he knows and, thus, establish a legacy of his own. He may not state this himself, but it's what teaching is really about on a personal level.

The thing is, for both Jedi and Sith, having a family is usually out of the question. The Jedi are strictly forbidden from it (with specific exceptions), and the Sith are usually so concerned with consolidating their position and power, that personal attachments simply have no room. So, for them, having an apprentice is the closest one can get to having a child, for example. Teaching and having apprentices and acolytes is the way both of these Orders have to perpetuate their teachings and philosophies. To pass on what they have learned. What both Sol and Qimir have in common is their desire to have students, and both of them manifest that on a personal level.

We still don't know how Qimir knows about Brendok. He has been using it to taunt Sol and make Osha question her place in the whole affair. Sol, on the other hand, has had to deal with the consequences of his actions back then, and has been very emotional about it. Teaching is also about letting go, as Yoda (Frank Oz) tells Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and that is something both Sol and Qimir are yet to learn. They have become perfect parallels on opposing sides, and the big contradiction here is that Qimir, a Sith, is actually being honest, while Sol, a Jedi, has lied from the start.

