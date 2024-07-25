This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Fans at San Diego Comic-Con can now see costumes and lightsabers from The Acolyte.

Rich in detail, the costumes from The Acolyte showcase intricate designs for fans to admire.

The Disney+ series The Acolyte is currently available for streaming.

The Acolyte might be over — at least for now, #RenewTheAcolyte — but that doesn't mean all the fun is over. At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, fans lucky enough to be in attendance can check out costumes and lightsabers from the Disney+ series. From The Stranger's (Manny Jacinto) helmet, to Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) cloak, fans can see it all on display at the Star Wars booth throughout the weekend.

'The Acolyte' Costumes Are Rich With Detail