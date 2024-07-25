This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
The Big Picture
- Fans at San Diego Comic-Con can now see costumes and lightsabers from The Acolyte.
- Rich in detail, the costumes from The Acolyte showcase intricate designs for fans to admire.
- The Disney+ series The Acolyte is currently available for streaming.
The Acolyte might be over — at least for now, #RenewTheAcolyte — but that doesn't mean all the fun is over. At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, fans lucky enough to be in attendance can check out costumes and lightsabers from the Disney+ series. From The Stranger's (Manny Jacinto) helmet, to Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) cloak, fans can see it all on display at the Star Wars booth throughout the weekend.