Amandla Stenberg is circling the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte for a leading role, according to a report from Variety.

The Disney+ series will be written by Russian Doll scribe Leslye Headland and is said to be at the end of the period known as the High Republic era. While details surrounding Stenberg's role are currently unknown, the series is billed as a "mystery-thriller."

Lucasfilm and Disney have previously revealed the timeline for the series, which is aiming to serve as a prequel to the Star Wars world given that the High Republic era is said to have concluded about 50 years prior to the events of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Meanwhile, the High Republic period of the Star Wars universe has been getting fleshed out through an ongoing series of novels and comic books. However, the focus so far there is on the generation at its height, and The Acolyte will seemingly address its conclusion.

Stenberg broke through to Hollywood as a 13-year-old when they played the compassionate Rue in 2012’s The Hunger Games. They have since starred in many other films, including The Darkest Minds, Everything, WWII drama Where Hands Touch, The Hate U Give, and the series The Eddy as Julie.

A release date for The Acolyte has yet to be released, but there is plenty from a galaxy far far, away coming down the line. The Book of Boba Fett will be the next Star Wars series to hit the streaming service on December 29, with the other Mandalorian offshoot focused on Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano also gearing up for its first season, having announced the casting of such actors like Natasha Liu Borduzzo as Star Wars Rebels fan-favorite character Sabine Wren. Other series set to drop on Disney+ include the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and Andor, with Diego Luna reprising his role from Rogue One.

