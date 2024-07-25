The Big Picture Storyboards from The Acolyte are on display at SDCC, revealing early production details like Mae's fight with Jedi Master Indara.

Storyboards help actors and designers visualize scenes before sets are built and actors arrive on set.

Fans are campaigning for The Acolyte to receive a second season, after the shocking season finale.

The latest Star Wars Disney+ series that's topping streaming charts despite being review bombed just got an exciting look into its early production days. Storyboards from The Acolyte are on display at San Diego Comic-Con, which show the series in its infancy when it was no more than an idea. The storyboards include art from all the way back in the first episode with Mae (Amandla Stenberg) fighting Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in one of the most shocking moments of the series. Also featured in the art are looks at the witches' fortress on the planet Brendok, and even the stunning design of Coruscant and several other iconic locations in The Acolyte.

For those who are unfamiliar, storyboards are early drawings that show what the planned scene will look like when it's brought to life on-screen. These typically help both the actors and production designers get some direction as to how they're supposed to either act out the scene or build the environment it takes place in. These storyboards from The Acolyte were drawn long before any sets were built, or any actors arrived on set, so to get to see something from this early in the creative process is undeniably cool for fans of the series. Not only do they help provide direction to those involved in the scenes, but it also shows off the talent of the artists working hard behind the scenes at Lucasfilm.

Will ‘The Acolyte’ Get Another Season?