The Big Picture The Acolyte's Stranger character is inspired by the 1966 martial arts film Come Drink With Me.

Series creator Leslye Headland adapted the character's twist to fit a Sith-like identity.

The Acolyte's fighting sequences are also influenced by classic martial arts movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Star Wars being heavily influenced by classic martial arts movies is nothing new, and the latest episode of The Acolyte continues this decades-long tradition. In "Night," it's finally revealed that the face behind the Stranger's mask is Qimir (Manny Jacinto), the otherwise quirky and mysterious companion of Mae Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg), everything followed by a ruthless bloodbath by the Sith Lord. What is inspired by martial arts movies, however, isn't the fighting itself, but the reveal. As it turns out, series creator Leslye Headland drew from a 1960s classic to create the twist around the Stranger's identity, but with a few tweaks of her own to make it more Sith-like.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

'Come Drink With Me' Served as Inspiration for the Stranger in 'The Acolyte'

The fighting sequences in The Acolyte are in a league of their own, and are perhaps the best in the franchise since the Prequel Trilogy. They are clearly inspired by classic martial arts movies such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, but the inspiration behind the series' most mysterious character actually came from another movie of the genre - a much, much older one. Speaking to EW, Leslye Headland revealed she drew on the 1966 classic Come Drink With Me to create the Stranger and the mystery around his identity.

In Come Drink With Me, Golden Swallow (Cheng Pei-pei) is the daughter of the governor of the state of Two-River and has the task of rescuing her brother, who has been kidnapped by a gang of bandits led by Jade-Faced Tiger (Chan Hung-lit). As she fights her way against the gang, strange things happen, like her sword mysteriously flying back into her hand after she loses it, distractions confusing the gang out of nowhere, and so on. All this is the work of Drunken Cat (Yueh Hua), a quirky street beggar who later reveals he is, in fact, the leader of a Shaolin master. As it turns out, Jade-Faced Tiger and his gang are working with Liao Kung (Yeung Chi-hing), Drunken Cat's sworn brother from their old Kung Fu school, tying the fates of all the characters together.

There is a key difference between Drunken Cat and the Stranger: one is a hero, while the other is a villain. However, the roles themselves are similar. Drunken Cat is considered by everyone who meets him to be just a drunken beggar, who occasionally bursts out singing with his group of street children. In The Acolyte, the Stranger is introduced as Qimir, a drifter who helps Mae fulfill her vow of killing four Jedi. Both of these characters, however, seem like more than just drifters from the start, displaying a lot of fighting skill and resourcefulness for people who live on the streets.

'Come Drink With Me' May Offer Other Hints About 'The Acolyte's Story

Close

In The Acolyte, Qimir does have his fair share of action before revealing his true identity. In Episode 2, "Revenge / Justice," it's implied he kills an apothecary to steal their shop in order to help Mae kill Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) at the Jedi Temple on Olega. Later, he quickly overpowers Mae as she jumps on him at the gates of the citadel. Apart from that, though, Qimir initially feels more clumsy than dangerous. In Come Drink With Me, Drunken Cat is exactly like that, but there may be even more similarities between the two characters.

The gang that Golden Swallow is up against is a dangerous one, and has been working with Liao Kung, who is implied to be as powerful (or even more) as Drunken Cat. The two Shaolin masters are on a collision course since Liao Kung killed their old master to take control of their Kung Fu school. Liao Kung is the one who rescued Drunken Cat from the streets in the first place, but, now, their relationship has changed completely. He claims to be the heir to their academy, but Drunken Cat refutes it, saying that murdering their master is a crime, and they can't have someone like that as the new master. Also, before vanishing, Drunken Cat had stolen the Green Wand, the old master's bamboo wand that legitimizes the master at their school.

The Shaolin power struggle between Drunken Cat and Liao Kung feels a lot like the kind that goes on within the Sith. According to the Rule of Two, there may only ever be a master and an apprentice, meaning that there are often conflicts between candidates for one of these roles. In the now-Legends continuity of Star Wars, Darth Sidious' (Ian McDiarmid) master, Darth Plagueis, had to face another Sith postulant, Darth Venamis, to consolidate his role as the apprentice of Darth Tenebrous. None of that matters for The Acolyte, but some believe that the Stranger may be the Sith apprentice, not the master, and he could be training an acolyte like Mae to either fight a rival for the role of Sith apprentice, or to overthrow the master. Either way, two Shaolin masters fighting for control of their school is a lot similar to Sith fighting for control of their whole legacy, and there is definitely more to the Stranger's story.

'The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto Is Used To Surprising the Audience With Twists

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What is great about the twist in the Stranger's identity in The Acolyte is that it isn't just the answer to a question, but it also raises many other questions. What is the Stranger after? Is he the master or the apprentice in the Sith hierarchy? There are still plenty of surprises ahead before the end of the season, but the Stranger's actor, Manny Jacinto, has already delivered an iconic character with plenty of shocking twists attached.

Jacinto's breakout role, for example, relied on a twist early in another series, The Good Place. Although it wasn't anything as villainous as a Sith Lord, the true nature of his character was also a shock, especially given that he was introduced as a silent Buddhist monk, but later reveals that he is, in fact, Jason Mendoza, who is nothing like a monk. Instead, Jason is a simple and always clueless DJ from Florida who loves the Jacksonville Jaguars, is a die-hard fan of Blake Bortles, and is always super excited about everything. The reveal of Qimir being the Stranger was certainly more shocking, since it takes place during a Jedi bloodbath, but there's still time to learn much more about him in the weeks to come.

New episodes of The Acolyte air weekly every Tuesday on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+