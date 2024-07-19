Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte finale.

The season finale of The Acolyte had many questions to answer, especially regarding its main antagonist, Qimir (Manny Jacinto) — aka the Stranger. There were countless theories regarding his real identity and his role as a Sith, but the main one was about his alleged past as a Jedi. He had first mentioned it to Osha (Amandla Stenberg) in Episode 6, "Teach / Corrupt," and now it has been confirmed that he was telling the truth about it by his own former master: Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson). She reveals it to a memory-wiped Mae (also Stenberg), and it seems the two of them are about to embark on a journey to find the Sith.

Where Does Qimir Come From?

The mystery surrounding the identity of the Sith Lord was one of the best parts of the first half of The Acolyte. We all gasped in shock as Qimir revealed himself after slaughtering a whole squad of Jedi Knights. "I have no name," he tells Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), meaning that "Qimir" was probably an alias for him to keep tabs on his apprentice, Mae. In fact, "Qimir" comes from the Arab word "Qamar," meaning "moon." "Sol," of course, comes from the Latin word for "sun," indicating how these two characters are opposites.

Still, Qimir has to have come from somewhere. A possibility is that he really never had a given name, and may have been discovered by the Jedi at too early an age to remember where he came from. It happens — Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), for example, is the son of paupers from the planet Bonadan, but his surprise upon hearing Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) say it probably implies he never knew about it, either. Even Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) had murky pasts before learning from actual Jedi where they came from, so Qimir not knowing is not unprecedented.

Qimir Was Once Vernestra Rwoh’s Apprentice

What is not unprecedented are Jedi of any rank leaving the Order and falling to the Dark Side of the Force. When Vernestra explains to Mae that she needs her help to find Qimir, she even uses the exact same line Ben Kenobi (Alec Guinness) uses to talk about Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope: "a pupil of mine until he turned to evil."

In "Teach / Corrupt," Qimir reveals to Osha that he was once a Jedi, too. "It was a really long time ago," he says, keeping it mysterious. Later, when he is fixing his cortosis helmet, Osha asks him about the scar on his back. He says it was given to him by "someone who threw him away," using the same words from a couple of scenes earlier, when he argued with Osha that she didn't walk out of the Jedi Order, but was, in fact, thrown away. Just with these lines, he sparked many theories, especially because the scar on his back isn't a straight line, like a regular lightsaber would leave. It looks like he was whipped, and, lo and behold, Vernestra Rwoh wields her lightwhip for the first time in the series in the very next scene.

In the season finale, Vernestra identifies Qimir when the Jedi arrive on Brendok, and he quickly puts on his helmet to keep her from prying at his mind, but the connection between the characters is already established. Vernestra simply ratifies it when talking to Mae on Coruscant.

Qimir’s Past as a Jedi Raises Many Questions for Future Seasons of ‘The Acolyte’

The fact that Vernestra and Qimir actually fought is fascinating, because, usually, when a Jedi walks out of the Order, it's on their own terms, like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) in The Clone Wars. In Tales of the Jedi, Dooku (Corey Burton) fights Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard), but only because he was already under Darth Sidious' (Ian McDiarmid) orders as an apprentice. So what happened between Vernestra and Qimir?

Now that The Acolyte has also introduced Darth Plagueis, Qimir's role in the series becomes crucial for the future. Was he already under Plagueis' influence when he fought Vernestra? Was that why they fought in the first place? If he is at all related to Plagueis, Qimir must have a name, at least a Sith title — he must be Darth "something." We hope we can learn if he was already a Darth when he fought his old Jedi master in the future.

