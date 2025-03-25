The Acolyte is showing plenty of streaming demand months after the series was cancelled by Lucasfilm. According to Parrot Analytics, the story starring Amandla Stenberg as two different protagonists is currently listed at scoring more than twenty times the average demand seen in the current streaming landscape. This is a rare statistic obtained only by shows that become very popular with audiences after release, meaning that viewers can't get enough of The Acolyte. It's been more than six months since Lucasfilm announced they wouldn't be moving forward with a second installment of the show. Nevertheless, audiences are still showing support from this corner of the galaxy far, far away.

The Acolyte follows Osha Aniseya (portrayed by Stenberg), a former Jedi padawan who left the Order due to an internal conflict she had with the Force. Osha is eventually reunited with her sister, Mae (also portrayed by Amandla Stenberg). The two young women are placed at the center of a dark conspiracy growing in the heart of the High Republic. The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) is attempting to bring back the Sith, the dark side cult that hadn't been seen in the center of the galaxy over the course of centuries. The Acolyte explores the potential return of the Force users, as well as how it affects Mae and Osha.

The Acolyte proved to be a streaming success when it was released last summer. But after an extensive hate campaign seen online based on the diversity of the show's cast, the industry was shocked to see Lucasfilm announcing it wouldn't move forward with a second season of the series. The first installment of the show ended on a cliffhanger, with Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) looking to consult Master Yoda to find out more about the Sith.

What's Next for Lucasfilm?